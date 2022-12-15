Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessEpiPen funding from February 2023
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74852 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#302723 15-Dec-2022 09:05
Press releases:

 

 

Te Pātaka Whaioranga - Pharmac has confirmed today that it will be fully funding the EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors from 1 February 2023, which will benefit thousands of New Zealanders.

 

“We are pleased to be able to share that adrenaline auto-injectors will be funded for anyone who has previously experienced a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, or anyone who is at significant risk,” says Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams.  

 

“Funding adrenaline auto-injectors will improve the quality of life for thousands of individuals who have allergies, their caregivers and whānau. We estimate that there will be around 12,000 people accessing adrenaline auto-injectors in the first year of funding, increasing to 17,000 people per year after five years,” says Ms Williams.

 

“Pharmac would like to acknowledge everyone who summited feedback on the consultation,” says Ms Williams. “The responses were supportive of funding and offered suggestions to make sure that everyone eligible can access them. This feedback has made sure adrenaline auto-injectors will make a considerable difference to people’s lives.”

 

One change we have made, after considering feedback about the diversity of patient pathways and the risk of inequities, is to allow access criteria applications for funding (which includes assessment of anaphylaxis risk) by any relevant practitioner rather than by a specialist. We consider this better reflects the multi-disciplinary nature of our healthcare system and will support more equitable access to adrenaline auto-injectors for those who need them.

 

Allergy New Zealand’s chief executive Mark Dixon says, “We are delighted with Pharmac’s decision and recognise everyone who has worked so hard to raise awareness of the need for this funding. We know the hugely positive impact it will make on the lives of the thousands of New Zealanders living with the risk of anaphylaxis. On their behalf we are grateful and look forward to working with Pharmac to ensure all communities have equal access and knowledge to benefit from this decision.”

 

“We were really pleased to share this decision with Allergy New Zealand and look forward to working with them to help New Zealanders benefit from this treatment,” says Ms Williams. “We are working to be faster, clearer, and simpler with our funding decisions. Today’s decision is one of many that we’ve made this year and we’re pleased to say there are more to come.”

 

 

 

Today the Government welcomes news that yet another important medicine will be fully funded due to a major increase in the budget of the national medicines-buying agency Pharmac.

 

“The decision by Pharmac to fully fund the EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors will be life changing for thousands of New Zealanders,” Health Minister Andrew Little said. 

 

The EpiPen brand of adrenaline auto injectors will be available for people who have previously experienced a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, or people at significant risk from 1 February 2023.

 

“It is expected that there will be around 12,000 people accessing adrenaline auto-injectors in the first year of funding, increasing to 17,000 people per year after five years.

 

“This decision will make a considerable difference to people’s lives and that of their whānau and caregivers.

 

“The Government’s increase in the pharmaceuticals budget since 2017 has enabled Pharmac to fund 70 new medicines and widen access to over 130, with more to come,” Andrew Little said.

 




wellygary
6934 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010124 15-Dec-2022 09:30
This is wonderful news  in particular for parents of kids who need these,... although they have been funded in OZ since 2003, 

 

 

 

But the costing of these are outrageous, adrenaline is a generic drug and costs pretty much nothing to make, 

 

It is simply that the Drug company involved has a long history of screwing its customers for this indespensible item..

 

In the US a two pack ( the only quantity available) is $600 USD if bought directly from a pharmacy without insurance  

 

 

johno1234
443 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3010137 15-Dec-2022 09:53
wellygary:

 

This is wonderful news  in particular for parents of kids who need these,... although they have been funded in OZ since 2003, 

 

 

 

But the costing of these are outrageous, adrenaline is a generic drug and costs pretty much nothing to make, 

 

It is simply that the Drug company involved has a long history of screwing its customers for this indespensible item..

 

In the US a two pack ( the only quantity available) is $600 USD if bought directly from a pharmacy without insurance  

 

 

 

 

Wow. Available at $120 here in NZ which is bad enough: https://www.allergypharmacy.co.nz/shop/Allergy/EpiPen.html

 

Hard to believe these life saving devices have not been funded all this time.

MikeAqua
7119 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010151 15-Dec-2022 10:17
Good news.  Better late than never.




Mike

