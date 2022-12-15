Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessBDFL health status
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74858 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#302734 15-Dec-2022 17:31
Send private message quote this post

Hey folks. A quick update on something that's been going on for a while. 

 

Around September 2022 I started feeling a lot of pain on my left leg, but only while lying down in bed. This meant sleeping was a bit hard and I was only getting four hours a night.

 

I checked with my GP who initially thought it could be a muscle thing. When the meds didn't do anything I checked with a specialist I've been seeing since early in the year for an unrelated issue, in case the meds had any side effects like that.

 

The specialist requested an x-ray of my back, which came back negative, followed by a MRI. 

 

The MRI showed a tumour around my spinal cord. The specialist referred me to a neurosurgeon, who requested another set of MRI and CT scan to see if there are any other tumours. 

 

The good news is that there is only one tumour and the neurosurgeon thinks it is not (or at least those types aren't usually) malignant.

 

In any case I have surgery booked for end of January and an oncologist on standby. If the tumour cannot be completely removed then a round of radiotherapy maybe needed.

 

I still have pain on my left leg but now symptoms include tingling and the pain shoots up when I turn around too quickly or if I sneeze/cough - sometimes even if I yawn. And still the pain at night. I still sleep only four hours a night and sometimes have to take a nap during the day.

 

Things are not changing here though. I am still around and we have contingency plans in place. 

 

I hope you all have a good holiday break.

 

  




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
surfisup1000
5170 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010432 15-Dec-2022 17:39
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hear this.  The good news is that it sounds treatable. 

 

Take care!

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
eracode
6615 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010436 15-Dec-2022 17:51
Send private message quote this post

Wishing you all the very best MF.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Senecio
1673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3010437 15-Dec-2022 17:53
Send private message quote this post

Take care @freitasm. Hopefully you too get to enjoy some time with your family during this holiday break.

 

 



alavaliant
145 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3010438 15-Dec-2022 18:02
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hear about it, I hope your surgery goes well and that you manage to get enough sleep until then.

gehenna
7503 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010446 15-Dec-2022 18:27
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hear this.  Hope the surgery works out and there is a quick recovery.  

allan
1722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010447 15-Dec-2022 18:31
Send private message quote this post

Sorry to hear that MF. Just recovering from neurosurgery myself. Hope your surgery goes well, is uncomplicated and you recover quickly.

MaxineN
1107 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Vodafone NZ
Subscriber

  #3010453 15-Dec-2022 18:48
Send private message quote this post

Wishing you the very best and a quick recovery.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



nakedmolerat
4607 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010454 15-Dec-2022 18:49
Send private message quote this post

I'm sorry Mauricio to hear this 😔

stocksp
643 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3010455 15-Dec-2022 18:50
Send private message quote this post

That sucks.  Hope it all goes well and that you get some rest over the break.  

RunningMan
7241 posts

Uber Geek


  #3010458 15-Dec-2022 19:13
Send private message quote this post

I really feel for you. Anything that sits on a nerve can cause such sharp and weird pain, and the ongoing poor sleep can really get to you. It can be a battle even getting a diagnosis sometimes so good news that you've got a good specialist and on the way to getting it sorted.

 

Thoughts are with you - hope the surgery goes well, and that you also get to do the things you want to do over the holiday period.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 