I am curious of those of us here who have health insurance if you have cover for treatment not funded by pharmac?

My insurance broker emailed me today saying that when I took my policy with NIB it was not an option (I mistakenly thought it was automatically covered) but now NIB are allowing policy holders to add cover for treatment not covered by Pharmac for an additional fee, the options are priced as follows:

"If you would like to add on, the following additional fortnightly premium would apply – on top of the existing $32.13

$20,000 $4.23

$50,000 $5.93

$100,000 $7.62

$200,000 $8.46

$300,000 $10.16"

I am quite keen to add this to my policy, so I dont end up as one of those poor people resorting to give a little to raise money to fund medication not covered by Pharmac should I need it, but I dont like the idea of taking a guess at what cover amount would be good, I figure as most things the largest cover option is probably overkill and the lowest would be not enough, but having some facts and figures to help make the right choice would be good. I have asked my broker his thoughts and am waiting to hear back.

My wife and I have asked about her cover for this and have been told she has cover for 6 months of treatment from diagnosis, still waiting to hear back if there is a financial limit on this, and also have asked the broker if 6 months is usually enough.

I am also keen to hear what cover (if any) other here have when it comes to non pharmac funded treatment.