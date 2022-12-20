Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Health and fitness Health Insurance non pharmac funded treatmet
David321

270 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302785 20-Dec-2022 14:04
Send private message quote this post

I am curious of those of us here who have health insurance if you have cover for treatment not funded by pharmac?

 

My insurance broker emailed me today saying that when I took my policy with NIB it was not an option (I mistakenly thought it was automatically covered) but now NIB are allowing policy holders to add cover for treatment not covered by Pharmac for an additional fee, the options are priced as follows:

 

"If you would like to add on, the following additional fortnightly premium would apply – on top of the existing $32.13

 

 

 

$20,000              $4.23

 

$50,000              $5.93

 

$100,000            $7.62

 

$200,000            $8.46

 

$300,000            $10.16"

 

 

 

I am quite keen to add this to my policy, so I dont end up as one of those poor people resorting to give a little to raise money to fund medication not covered by Pharmac should I need it, but I dont like the idea of taking a guess at what cover amount would be good, I figure as most things the largest cover option is probably overkill and the lowest would be not enough, but having some facts and figures to help make the right choice would be good. I have asked my broker his thoughts and am waiting to hear back.

 

My wife and I have asked about her cover for this and have been told she has cover for 6 months of treatment from diagnosis, still waiting to hear back if there is a financial limit on this, and also have asked the broker if 6 months is usually enough.

 

I am also keen to hear what cover (if any) other here have when it comes to non pharmac funded treatment.

 

 

timmmay
18923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3012370 20-Dec-2022 14:39
Send private message quote this post

Curious is this is an option on Southern Cross as well - a quick Google search suggests it's not at this time.

duckDecoy
653 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3012371 20-Dec-2022 14:41
Send private message quote this post

This topic had some discussion recently, albeit focused on cancer cover, not exactly the same but similar:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=161&topicid=289720&page_no=4

 

 

 

Look for my (duckDecoy) post a couple down and then follow on from there.  Based on the replies btw $300,000 would likely be the sweet spot to get, if not low.   It might be your age but the $300,000 cover for $10 is about 3-4x cheaper than what I am paying for Southern Cross $300,000 chemo add on, so depending on what NIB are covering this could be a good deal.

duckDecoy
653 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3012372 20-Dec-2022 14:42
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Curious is this is an option on Southern Cross as well - a quick Google search suggests it's not at this time.

 

 

Search for "cancer cover plus" with SX, I have just taken it out ($300,000 option) so it definitely exists.

 

EDIT: found the exact name of the new offering.

