blackjack17

So my 65 year old mother has just been diagnosed with profound hearing loss in both ears.
We have been telling her for years but she never listened 😁
The audiologist gave her a range of options ranging from around $4,000 to over $10,000 (think it was Bay's audiology?)
She doesn't want to cheap out but at the same time that is a lot of money. She is still quite active and so that is something to consider.
Does anyone have any recommendations? brands / models / must have features / over rated features
I see 19% of hearing aids sold is the states are through costco, would that be worth considering?
Thank you