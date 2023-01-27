blackjack17

Hearing aids have been life changing for me in my late 50s. I wish I got them earlier. At 65 if your mum is still sharp minded they'll be great for her. The only issue is that they are small and fiddly. You need to clean the wax out of them from time to time, as a tiny spec of wax in the wax filter completely blocks the sound. Also from time to time, you need to replace the click-on domes, also a fiddly job. She can always get her boy to do this or pop into the audiologist.

Absolutely essential is rechargeable. A lot of them still run on batteries and changing those is inconvenient and fiddly. If your mum watches a bit of TV then a TV to hearing aid streamer is also very useful, but they're surprisingly expensive at around $400 IIRC

For me, absolutely essential is Bluetooth streaming from your phone. I found Android support to be quite poor in this regard, whereas Apple just worked. Was enough to move me from Android to IOS.

As to brand: I went to Specsavers Audiology. They re-brand OEM hearing aids as their own "Advance" brand - mine are the top of the range, and are re-branded Siemens/Signia (or whatever that brand is called nowdays, it constantly changes). They have all the DSP bells and whistles, Bluetooth, rechargeable etc. Cost from memory was $4.5k less the government $1k rebate so $3.5k nett. I am sure that the exact same Signia would be in the $7-$9k price range.

It really was a no-brainer.