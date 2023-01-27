blackjack17

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So my 65 year old mother has just been diagnosed with profound hearing loss in both ears.

 

We have been telling her for years but she never listened 😁

 

The audiologist gave her a range of options ranging from around $4,000 to over $10,000 (think it was Bay's audiology?)

 

She doesn't want to cheap out but at the same time that is a lot of money.  She is still quite active and so that is something to consider.

 

Does anyone have any recommendations? brands / models / must have features / over rated features

 

 

 

I see 19% of hearing aids sold is the states are through costco, would that be worth considering?

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 




take your quote to triton hearing and see if they can match it, if they can go back to bat and see it they will do the same

Hearing aids have been life changing for me in my late 50s. I wish I got them earlier. At 65 if your mum is still sharp minded they'll be great for her. The only issue is that they are small and fiddly. You need to clean the wax out of them from time to time, as a tiny spec of wax in the wax filter completely blocks the sound. Also from time to time, you need to replace the click-on domes, also a fiddly job. She can always get her boy to do this or pop into the audiologist.

 

Absolutely essential is rechargeable. A lot of them still run on batteries and changing those is inconvenient and fiddly. If your mum watches a bit of TV then a TV to hearing aid streamer is also very useful, but they're surprisingly expensive at around $400 IIRC

 

For me, absolutely essential is Bluetooth streaming from your phone. I found Android support to be quite poor in this regard, whereas Apple just worked. Was enough to move me from Android to IOS.

 

As to brand: I went to Specsavers Audiology. They re-brand OEM hearing aids as their own "Advance" brand - mine are the top of the range, and are re-branded Siemens/Signia (or whatever that brand is called nowdays, it constantly changes). They have all the DSP bells and whistles, Bluetooth, rechargeable etc. Cost from memory was $4.5k less the government $1k rebate so $3.5k nett. I am sure that the exact same Signia would be in the $7-$9k price range.

 

It really was a no-brainer.

 

 

Feedback on the costco facebook page of people who have gone there is that it has a decent saving over the same things at other places and the staff doing the testing were great. Probably worth a shot and you can refund the membership if you dont like it anyway.




