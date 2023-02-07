Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303392 7-Feb-2023 16:06
My partner has decided to grow a beard - first time.

 

We currently have a 6 year old Sassoon Trimmer (battery) but he finds that the Foil Shaver attachment for around the bare neck and face areas is too rough and does not glide well. His current old bare face shaver is an old 3 rotating headed Philips does not really do the hedge row edges well at all.

 

He is looking, maybe, at the Philips OneBlade and OneBlade Pro range of personal groomers.

 

He has been on YouTube looking into the care of beards etc.

 

What are members suggestions ?




  #3032948 7-Feb-2023 16:58
I have a Braun.  No complaints.  

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/braun-beard-trimmer/N189978.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=Cj0KCQiA54KfBhCKARIsAJzSrdrbHksXtCULCHnfogJkLDACAF3t_rJU0irU2c3FZjkJbfTZIYbBQp4aAnEhEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Just use a normal Philips razor on the few bare bits left.   

 

 




  #3032960 7-Feb-2023 17:22
I also have a Braun, but different model. Also no complaints.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HEABAN3222/Braun-Series-3-BT3222-Beard-Trimmer---Cordless--Re 




