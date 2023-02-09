I have what I believe is normal age-related hearing loss. If I am sitting with someone, indoors or out, I can conduct a normal conversation and hear what they are saying to me without much problem. If there is a lot of ambient noise, I have a hard time understanding what is being said.

I hear news people and announcers on TV without any problem. I can also usually follow dialogue without much trouble. Films are difficult for me and I miss a lot, especially where speech is rapid. Sometimes when out and about I may miss something from a waiter or similar and have to ask them to repeat it. My hearing does not cause me enough problems to make me feel I need to do anything about it but I know it is sub-par.

One thing I don’t have any trouble hearing is all the hearing aid commercials on TV. Why are those things so obscenely expensive? Surely it can’t be manufacturing costs, even with that degree of miniaturisation.



Do I need a hearing aid? I sometimes use closed captions for TV and I have headphones connected to it though I rarely use them. What confuses me is I know one cause of hearing loss is being blasted with loud sound all the time, like kids with ear buds playing music or gaming. How can hearing aids be a good thing then since they are just blasting even louder sound into the dying ear? Won’t this just make things worse in the long term?