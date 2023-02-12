Are many of these around these days?

These things used to be all over the place, I noticed heaps in Auckland. Basically you stand on a stand, insert $1 (or more recently, $2) and it measures your height and weight, and estimates your BMI based on the above. It then gives you a printout of all your information.

Yes I could get a scale for home but I really like having the printout as a record of my weight loss.

In recent years these could mostly be found near pharmacies but lately they've become quite rare.

Is there an online list or something? In particular I'd like to find ones on the North Shore.