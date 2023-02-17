aucklander

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freestyle Libre continuous glucoze monitor
#303543 17-Feb-2023 14:57
Hi there,

 

I am not sure if this is the right section for this post but I am giving it a try... Mainly this question is for people using glucoze monitors (like Freestyle Libre from Abbot, or the Dexion G6) and who can provide some feedback regarding the glue residue removal (the glue which attaches the sensor to the skin).

 

Sometimes these sensors are used by vets too and we had the Freestyle Libre sensor used on our cat to determine how the insulin treatment works or how it should be finely tuned. Now the sensor is off but there is quite thick layer of residue left and if a human would cope with just peeling it off, the cat would not understand what is happening and it will become very stressful for all involved... so I am looking for something which would actually dissolve the glue or at least soften it to allow it to be wiped? The area was shaved by the vet but it is not clean skin in there, it appears there is like 1-2mm of fur left or more. The vet mentioned they have medical glue and might use some, so I think this is what happened to end up with a reasonably thick layer of glue (I would say over 1mm thick?);

 

few internet searches show baby oil or coconut oil to be able to soften the glue. Others use Isopropyl alcohol (which you can actually get from Bunnings) or acetone (nail polish remover). Considering this is on an animal and not on a human being who would "put up with it" (peel it off, smells, skin burn from alcohol, shampooing the are afterwards, etc...), what method would have the best chances to remove the glue with minimal of stress onto the cat? I would try the baby oil first, then the isopropyl alcohol maybe (if the oil does not work)?

 

Many thanks.

  #3038185 17-Feb-2023 15:06
I personally use Remove wipes to get rid of the sticky residue from my CGM.   They're a cheap option to try at $1 a packet from Chemist Warehouse.   It takes a few strong wipes to get it all off, but it eventually works.

 

Not sure how well it will work if the vet added extra glue though.

  #3038202 17-Feb-2023 15:48
Another vote for Removes.

