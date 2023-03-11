My sis was diagnosed a few months ago, so next time I go to the doctor I will get tested, which was last week, positive for primary and secondary test. Endoscopy to be arranged. Ive read a bit about it and lengthy talk with the sis who was hit hard. While Im learning about gluten free there is a lot to learn. Chiefly about cross contamination and additives, and label reading.
I will end up being referred to a nutritionalist and I will join Coeliac NZ for at least one year, but keen to hear from anyone else with real life commentary
Cheers