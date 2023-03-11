Yep, diagnosed around 12 years ago - I'm 59 now.

Ask away.

I had years of 'IBS' - though I still kinda get that and I am very vigilant with my diet - so I can't promise it totally 'cures' that. But it improved a lot.

It is serious - so don't let anyone say its not. It helps/doesn't help with the GF bandwagon - because we need strict GF - Not trendy GF (if you know what I mean).

Depending on your age - get a bone density test. They don't cost all that much. I fell down the stairs at our place about 1m and broke my heel (2 years ago). Hell of a way to find out you have osteoporosis - It seems years of not absorbing calcium well due to CD. I am on meds for that now - hopefully my bone density is improving - but wish I had known about that earlier.

It messes with your head in that you are really do need to be quite cynical about friends/family claiming they have GF food for you (and even trusting restaurants). Personally I don't eat out a lot and tend to stick to places that seem to have looked after me well. I shudder when someone say 'lets go out to XXX and have a meal' - It's a leap of faith every time....

With friends/family I always say show me the labels and tell me what you have done - Amazing how often they have missed that they added gluten accidentally. Usually safer to bring something from home that you know is ok.

Don't let people tell you oats are GF - They are to be avoided. Quite a chunk of coeliacs react to the proteins in oats apparently.

Its something like 20 parts per million is enough to trigger the auto immune reaction in your gut. So a couple of crumbs. Once triggered it damages your small intestine and it will take 6-12 months to repair apparently. Again - something to take seriously.

It effects different people in different ways - I will have been exposed over the last 12 years - but cant tell specifically. Some people get spectacular gut issues, headaches, 'brain fog'. etc etc. Some don't so much. Not sure if I can tell when I have been contaminated.

Best suggestion is make you whole household GF and eat/prep all meals GF. That's not that hard now to be honest.

My wife has her own toaster and keeps 'her' bread in the freezer, but she always takes marge/jam etc from a spoon and never double dips that into the marge/jam. So that's the only gluten we have in the house.

I have seen people chuck out pots/boards etc that might be contaminated. That's crazy. Just clean them well and keep gluten out of the house.

Sorry - could rave all day.

Let me know what you want to know.