Hi. Has anyone got a Huawei Band 7?

I have previously gone down the Mi Band 5/6 route but felt like something different. I should be wearing glasses to read a watch, but don’t. So in the past have made my own watch faces, big numbers for the time, and progress bars for the rest.

Mr Huawei claims to have 4000 watch faces, but seems to be a few issues in some countries due to US government, Play Store access removed etc.

Can anyone confirm access to watch faces?

Thanks.