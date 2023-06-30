Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHealth and fitnessCancer risks from aspartame
#306134 30-Jun-2023 13:10
This has been raised as a potential side effect for many many years and it looks like we're going to get an official statement from the WHO

 

I'm wondering what alternatives we're likely to see as the soft drink industry is heavily dependent on this.

 

Personally for strong flavours Stevia can work well, but the Stevia Coke really wasn't great.

 

Fingers crossed this helps reverse the sugar tax push in the UK. Almost all soft drinks have a sugar substitue, either saccharine or aspartame, and it really impacts their flavour.

 

 




hsvhel
  #3097719 30-Jun-2023 13:24
Anything from the WHO is nausea inducing

 

 

 
 
 
 

wellygary
  #3097743 30-Jun-2023 13:55
Its likely to be listed as a "Possible carcinogen" which is the 3rd Tier
https://monographs.iarc.who.int/agents-classified-by-the-iarc/

 

Alcohol and processed red meat are two grades higher as  "known human carcinogens"
https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/understanding-cancer-risk/known-and-probable-human-carcinogens.html

 

The most likely result is a bunch of "warning labels" in places like California 

johno1234
  #3097750 30-Jun-2023 14:16
Until they can come up with something a bit less vague I'm not interested. Sugar induced obesity and diabetes are killing thousands and artificial sweeteners have a place in reducing this.

 

Handsomedan
  #3097751 30-Jun-2023 14:16
I often wonder about these reports. 
One minute you can't eat eggs, next minute you should eat a dozen a week. 
No fluoride, then it's a must. 

 

Coffee is the same - one minute it's killing you, the next it's saving your life. 

 

 




johno1234
  #3097753 30-Jun-2023 14:21
Handsomedan:

 

I often wonder about these reports. 
One minute you can't eat eggs, next minute you should eat a dozen a week. 
No fluoride, then it's a must. 

 

Coffee is the same - one minute it's killing you, the next it's saving your life. 

 

 

Yeah, and especially red wine. They just can't make up their minds on it.

frankv
  #3097755 30-Jun-2023 14:27
Handsomedan:

 

I often wonder about these reports. 
One minute you can't eat eggs, next minute you should eat a dozen a week. 
No fluoride, then it's a must. 

 

Coffee is the same - one minute it's killing you, the next it's saving your life. 

 

 

Research funded by the competitors vs research funded by the producers.

 

So sugar companies fund research into cancer caused by aspartame and aspartame companies fund research into diabetes.

 

 

loceff13
  #3097758 30-Jun-2023 14:34
johno1234:

 

Until they can come up with something a bit less vague I'm not interested. Sugar induced obesity and diabetes are killing thousands and artificial sweeteners have a place in reducing this.

 

.

 

 

 

 

iirc the amount said to possibly cause damage(increased risk of cancer) was the equivalent of drinking 24+ cans a day(8L+) so it very much does have a valid place to keep people away from sugar filled softdrink. 



frankv
  #3097761 30-Jun-2023 15:07
loceff13:

 

iirc the amount said to possibly cause damage(increased risk of cancer) was the equivalent of drinking 24+ cans a day(8L+) so it very much does have a valid place to keep people away from sugar filled softdrink. 

 

 

I think the problem is that, whilst it's quite certain 24 cans of aspartame-containing drinks will elevate your cancer risk by a certain percentage, it's not certain what effect drinking 1 can will have. I think there's no known safe amount of aspartame... any minute amount will raise your cancer risk (minutely). The WHO (and everyone in Public Health) don't want to be in the position of declaring something safe and then subsequently it being proved to be unsafe (even minutely). In the USA, lawyers get rich on this stuff.

 

 

 

 

Senecio
  #3097779 30-Jun-2023 15:19
Disclaimer: I worked in the beverage manufacturing industry for 6 years until recently. The reason I left was that I couldn't keep lying to myself and convincing myself that it was OK to keep working in an industry that was contributing to our Type 2 diabetes and obesity epidemic.

 

That said, what I can share is that they are making great strides in developing variations of Stevia to remove the after taste. The latest versions of Stevia really have come a long way and I believe it is the best of the sugar substitutes especially in drinks.

 

 

 

Myself, I actually prefer to reward myself with a full sugar soft drink rather than go for the no sugar versions. I just don't drink them very often, probably one 355mL can a week is all I would drink.

