This has been raised as a potential side effect for many many years and it looks like we're going to get an official statement from the WHO

I'm wondering what alternatives we're likely to see as the soft drink industry is heavily dependent on this.

Personally for strong flavours Stevia can work well, but the Stevia Coke really wasn't great.

Fingers crossed this helps reverse the sugar tax push in the UK. Almost all soft drinks have a sugar substitue, either saccharine or aspartame, and it really impacts their flavour.