Someone in my family suffers from poor circulation and in winter gets painful chilblains. I’m keen on finding something to help them keep their feet warm during the day, as even a warm house and woollen socks etc don’t keep the chilblains at bay.



I’ve found one can buy electrically heated socks but I’ve not been able to find affordable ones that get decent reviews, and the ones designed for winter sports are really expensive. Similarly, I’ve found electrically heated inner soles, but feel they’re not as convenient as socks. Also, not keen on non-renewable options (eg, the use-once chemical reaction based ones) or the microwave options that require re-heating every 30 minutes.



Does anyone have any bright ideas, and particular can anyone recommend an electrically heated solution that works, is of decent quality, and doesn’t cost the earth?



Thanks in advance.