Warming cold feet - battery-powered socks? Other ideas?
Someone in my family suffers from poor circulation and in winter gets painful chilblains. I’m keen on finding something to help them keep their feet warm during the day, as even a warm house and woollen socks etc don’t keep the chilblains at bay.

I’ve found one can buy electrically heated socks but I’ve not been able to find affordable ones that get decent reviews, and the ones designed for winter sports are really expensive. Similarly, I’ve found electrically heated inner soles, but feel they’re not as convenient as socks. Also, not keen on non-renewable options (eg, the use-once chemical reaction based ones) or the microwave options that require re-heating every 30 minutes.

Does anyone have any bright ideas, and particular can anyone recommend an electrically heated solution that works, is of decent quality, and doesn’t cost the earth?

Thanks in advance.

My Mom suffers from the same thing, she uses long compression socks which she says helps a bit. 

 
 
 
 

I feel so low-tech now because I just fill a basin with hot water and dunk my feet in it. Just doing that for ten or so minutes seems to stave off the cold for a decent chunk of the day.

I'd guess there is some contact with cold floors? I'd recommend a very comfortable pair of cheap shoes for inside use. Maybe with the laces removed for ease of use. Slippers tend to be thin soled and actually pretty useless against a cold floor memory foam inner or not.

 

Chilblains are associated with cold + damp.

 

If the woolen socks are not bone dry and changed every day they're probably not helping a lot.

 

 



i have the same issue

 

in fact i had early frost bite in auckland of all places

 

this is what i do

 

wear socks

 

then slip on the tall warehouse wooly boots

 

at all times when awake

 

when sleeping wear socks

 

doesn't matter what socks




Being in a wheel chair and of thin build I used to get very cold feet. I purchased Norsewear woollen socks and my feet are a lot warmer. Being wool they stay warm even if they get wet which is common in a chair.

i think google is spying on me

 

after posting a reply on this page i opened youtube and there was a frostbite recommendation video




