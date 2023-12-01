kingdragonfly

I doubt the lawsuit will have much chance of success unless either the product was labelled as caffeine free, or it had nutritional labelling labelling that didn't clearly show the mg of caffeine per 100ml of beverage or similar information. Bluntly, the deceased clearly knew she had a heart condition where she had to avoid caffeine, which begs the question of why she didn't carefully check the labelling on that product (and indeed all products) before consuming.

The product isn't an intrinsically dangerous one, and as far as I can see shouldn't be dangerous to a normal adult without specific medical issues. Some days I, along with many other coffee drinkers, easily consume a multiple of that amount of caffeine without any (known) medical issues.

If the product was labelled as caffeine free, and they can establish that the caffeine in it likely contributed to her death, then they would likely have good prospects of winning. If it didn't have accurate labelling then it would have a much lesser, but still possible, chance of winning. If labelling panel did show explicitly the caffeine content then, although I'm not a lawyer, I would say there is a negligible chance of winning.

I have several friends with serious dietary issues (coeliac disease, diabetes, nut allergies) and they know that they consequently have to be very careful what they consume. So they always closely study the labels on anything they consume, avoid packaged products where the labelling isn't clear, and ask about anything unlabelled (restaurant food etc). They have learned how to read and interpret nutritional labels (which honestly isn't beyond any competent school student, let alone an adult or a university student).

They are trying to bolster their case with a claim that the deceased was "reasonably confident it was a traditional lemonade and/or electrolyte sports drink containing a reasonable amount of caffeine safe for her to drink." This seems highly speculative, and I'm not sure how they will establish this - particularly given that she (obviously) isn't available to give testimony on this, and the obvious question from the other side about why she didn't read the labelling instead of guessing.