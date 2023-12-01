kingdragonfly

I think drink manufacturers are getting a little fast and loose with the amount of caffeine and sugar they put in drinks. (I'm excluding "energy drinks" in this post)
An American chain called "Panera bread" sells "charged lemonade" that likely killed someone.
From USA Today
It contained more caffeine than energy drinks like Monster or Red Bull, A young student had a heart condition called long QT syndrome type 1 which caused an irregular heart rhythm, so she avoided highly caffeinated drinks. According to the lawsuit, a large Charged Lemonade has 390 mg of caffeine in it, just 10 mg shy of the 400-milligram daily maximum advised by the FDA.
The lawsuit alleges the drink "was not advertised as an 'energy drink'" and the labeling failed to disclose the abnormally high caffeine content. The Charged Lemonade was displayed in the Philadelphia Panera store that Katz went to alongside the chains other non-caffeinated and/or less caffeinated drinks, says the suit.
The college student was said to be an avid Gatorade drinker, which is likewise advertised as "charged" but instead referrers to the presence of electrolytes but not caffeine, which the Katz family believes may have confused Sarah. The lawsuit alleges that Katz was "reasonably confident it was a traditional lemonade and/or electrolyte sports drink containing a reasonable amount of caffeine safe for her to drink."
Death by Lemonade? (ft. Doctor Mike)