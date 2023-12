Not at work (retired) so not the same situation, but I find that separate glasses for PC and reading work best for me.

Being a tightwad I use the $69.00 a pair from Specsavers (now $99 I think) for each purpose.

For reading outside of the house I find the $10.00 (1.5% magnification) glasses from the variety shops are OK if I need to look at something up close.

With age the trend seems to be you go long-sighted, so progressives are less useful for reading and computer work, especially as the computer work portion in the middle of the glasses is such a small area unless you pay for the "elite" version. Why they have to have so many price variants for changes in usefulness seems like a bit of a con to me, surely they cost the same to manufacture whether standard, advanced or elite.