Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessBuying cheap prescription glasses online?
rdrrdr

85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#312906 28-May-2024 09:58
Send private message

Anyone have any recommendations on how to go about this? I'm a new user and have a prescription for both distance and reading correction. 

Create new topic
timmmay
20443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235764 28-May-2024 10:23
Send private message

I tried a few different services a few years ago but in the end returned them all. The general quality was ok, but my vision was significantly worse than with glasses made by my local optometrist. I took them to my optometrist to ask him why, because I said I'm looking at these as cheapies for things like painting not my main glasses, and the optical centers were often way away from where they should be - PD was wrong and optical center was in the wrong place. If your eyes are tolerant of things like this you might be ok. Local optometrists have a MASSIVE markup on their products.

 

Clearly Contacts sells or sold glasses and they were the best of the ones I tried. I also tried 39 dollar glasses that weren't great.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
rdrrdr

85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3236749 28-May-2024 10:42
Send private message

Thanks for sharing.

 

 

 

I currently have 2 pairs from specsavers. They are better than no glasses at all.. 

timmmay
20443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3237749 28-May-2024 10:53
Send private message

You could try a local optometrist, frames and lenses tend to start from $600 where I go, but my next pair of glasses is probably going to be $1,000 because I've chosen nicer frames and I'm having the lenses ground down or something like that.

Generally you get what you pay for, though this is very much a case of diminishing returns. Since the online places tend to allow returns It doesn't hurt to try them.



andrew75
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3237767 28-May-2024 11:27
Send private message

Haven't used them but Dresden has value glasses and sunglasses.  Only one frame type by the looks but if you dont mind that price seems reasonable. NZ company too.  https://dresden.vision/nz/

 

 

farcus
1537 posts

Uber Geek


  #3237781 28-May-2024 12:39
Send private message

been using Zenni for a number of years now. Quality is on a par with local optometrists - better than the likes of specsavers.
Of course there are very cheap options with Zenni - those frames will never be as good as the more expensive frames. Multiple lens options as well

timmmay
20443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3237784 28-May-2024 12:46
Send private message

I tried Zenni, I had the same problem with the lenses not being as good a quality as local. They may have improved though, it's been so least a few years since I use them.

CamH
556 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3237792 28-May-2024 13:04
Send private message

I used Clearly, and while I only ordered the cheapest $9 pair to see what they were like, the lenses were just as good as the expensive ones from OPSM.

 

Clearly is owned by EssilorLuxottica who owns almost everyone in the eyewear market, and as far as I can tell, the glasses I got from Clearly came from the same place as the much more expensive glasses from OPSM.







SirHumphreyAppleby
2837 posts

Uber Geek


  #3237798 28-May-2024 13:21
Send private message

I used https://ezyglasses.co.nz/ when they were a reseller of Zenni products. That particular purchase had an incorrect lens fitted and they sorted it out... the advantage of dealing with a 'local' company. Since they changed suppliers, I have purchased from Zenni directly and never had a problem.

Quinny
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3238792 28-May-2024 13:27
Send private message

As your optometrist, if they have any discontinued frames, many will sell them for lens costs matching the cheaper services online or about. You get quality lenses at a cheaper price, and they get rid of old stock.

rdrrdr

85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3239800 28-May-2024 13:37
Send private message

Thanks for all the great ideas and pointers. :)

Mehrts
1051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3241899 28-May-2024 17:37
Send private message

+1 for clearly. grabbed a couple of pairs of sunnies. Very well priced and can't tell any quality difference to the ones at Specsavers etc. I'll definitely be using them again in the future.

All you need is your current prescription details.

spacedog
482 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242788 30-May-2024 18:10
Send private message

I've been using EyeBuyDirect.com for years now for all my spare glasses.  I have one really good pair of Oakley frames that I get from my local optometrist, but all the EyeBuyDirect ones I have had made up using the same script have been spot on.  They run loads of promos and coupons all the time like Buy One Get One Free and more.    Not sure if posting referral links is a against forum rules, but if someone wanted to order, send me a DM and I'll send my referral link. Should give you $10 off in addition to whatever promos they are running.

thermonuclear
569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242949 30-May-2024 21:28
Send private message

This subject has been discussed not so long ago but I will repeat what I said last time.  I have been a customer of SmartBuyGlasses for the past several years and have found them to be excellent through purchases of multiple pairs of prescription specs and sunglasses.

 

I provided my prescription details to them from a Specsavers eye examination (free is you have an AA membership).  I've bought glasses through OPSM, Specsavers, Clearly and local optometrists, and SmartBuy are my go-to now ... huge range of frames from every manufacturer you can think of, great pricing and aftersales service if you should need it.

rdrrdr

85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3242966 31-May-2024 07:20
Send private message

spacedog:

 

I've been using EyeBuyDirect.com for years now for all my spare glasses.  I have one really good pair of Oakley frames that I get from my local optometrist, but all the EyeBuyDirect ones I have had made up using the same script have been spot on.  They run loads of promos and coupons all the time like Buy One Get One Free and more.    Not sure if posting referral links is a against forum rules, but if someone wanted to order, send me a DM and I'll send my referral link. Should give you $10 off in addition to whatever promos they are running.

 

 

 

 

DM'd

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright