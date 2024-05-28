I tried a few different services a few years ago but in the end returned them all. The general quality was ok, but my vision was significantly worse than with glasses made by my local optometrist. I took them to my optometrist to ask him why, because I said I'm looking at these as cheapies for things like painting not my main glasses, and the optical centers were often way away from where they should be - PD was wrong and optical center was in the wrong place. If your eyes are tolerant of things like this you might be ok. Local optometrists have a MASSIVE markup on their products.

Clearly Contacts sells or sold glasses and they were the best of the ones I tried. I also tried 39 dollar glasses that weren't great.