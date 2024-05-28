Anyone have any recommendations on how to go about this? I'm a new user and have a prescription for both distance and reading correction.
I tried a few different services a few years ago but in the end returned them all. The general quality was ok, but my vision was significantly worse than with glasses made by my local optometrist. I took them to my optometrist to ask him why, because I said I'm looking at these as cheapies for things like painting not my main glasses, and the optical centers were often way away from where they should be - PD was wrong and optical center was in the wrong place. If your eyes are tolerant of things like this you might be ok. Local optometrists have a MASSIVE markup on their products.
Clearly Contacts sells or sold glasses and they were the best of the ones I tried. I also tried 39 dollar glasses that weren't great.
Thanks for sharing.
I currently have 2 pairs from specsavers. They are better than no glasses at all..
Haven't used them but Dresden has value glasses and sunglasses. Only one frame type by the looks but if you dont mind that price seems reasonable. NZ company too. https://dresden.vision/nz/
been using Zenni for a number of years now. Quality is on a par with local optometrists - better than the likes of specsavers.
Of course there are very cheap options with Zenni - those frames will never be as good as the more expensive frames. Multiple lens options as well
I used Clearly, and while I only ordered the cheapest $9 pair to see what they were like, the lenses were just as good as the expensive ones from OPSM.
Clearly is owned by EssilorLuxottica who owns almost everyone in the eyewear market, and as far as I can tell, the glasses I got from Clearly came from the same place as the much more expensive glasses from OPSM.
I used https://ezyglasses.co.nz/ when they were a reseller of Zenni products. That particular purchase had an incorrect lens fitted and they sorted it out... the advantage of dealing with a 'local' company. Since they changed suppliers, I have purchased from Zenni directly and never had a problem.
As your optometrist, if they have any discontinued frames, many will sell them for lens costs matching the cheaper services online or about. You get quality lenses at a cheaper price, and they get rid of old stock.
Thanks for all the great ideas and pointers. :)
I've been using EyeBuyDirect.com for years now for all my spare glasses. I have one really good pair of Oakley frames that I get from my local optometrist, but all the EyeBuyDirect ones I have had made up using the same script have been spot on. They run loads of promos and coupons all the time like Buy One Get One Free and more. Not sure if posting referral links is a against forum rules, but if someone wanted to order, send me a DM and I'll send my referral link. Should give you $10 off in addition to whatever promos they are running.
This subject has been discussed not so long ago but I will repeat what I said last time. I have been a customer of SmartBuyGlasses for the past several years and have found them to be excellent through purchases of multiple pairs of prescription specs and sunglasses.
I provided my prescription details to them from a Specsavers eye examination (free is you have an AA membership). I've bought glasses through OPSM, Specsavers, Clearly and local optometrists, and SmartBuy are my go-to now ... huge range of frames from every manufacturer you can think of, great pricing and aftersales service if you should need it.
