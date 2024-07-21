Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
In 2019 my partner and I joined the NZ branch of the worldwide society of Taoist Tai Chi mainly to help improve the flexibility of my osteoarthritic lower limb joints. (Disclosure - This was encouraged by my partners sister who is the NZ national treasurer).

 

Since joining I have noticed an improvement in my flexibility and balance. Of course there is the added benefits that any society of this type gives and that is camaraderie of like minded people. As I am retired it also fills 2 to 3 hours of my week. Tai Chi is not my only exercise as I also do aqua aerobics 2-3 times a week and we both do gym and e-biking.

 

Though all of this activity is not a cure for age related joint deterioration and stiffness, it certainly reliefs it and the sometimes quite severe discomfort. Tai Chi has gone a long way to reduce all these nasty effects.

 

Taoist Tai Chi is a worldwide society with branches in most western countries. New Zealand being a small country we are therefore quite lucky to have as many branches as we do, most of which are in the Nth Island.

 

Taoist Tai Chi is a combination of 108 moves called a set, (There are repeats during the set) which helps promote Strength, Flexibility and Stillness but it is also said to be good for neuroplasticity, in other words it helps form new brain connections.

 

Our membership was sadly depleted during the COVID years so as a 5 year member and beginner Set Leader, I invite you to come along and watch or join in at a location near you. If you are interested there are membership fees which you can discuss with the Session Leader.

 

We are a non-profit registered charity organisation. Your membership entitles you to attend as many or little, of the classes held throughout NZ and with a letter of introduction overseas as well. During the year we have “Retreats” of 1 to 5 days. In March my partner and I attended our first 5 day retreat in Trentham. Yes it was intensive but also very enjoyable and we learnt more of the in-depth nature of Tai Chi.

 

Below is a video of the founder of the society, Master Moy, carrying out a full set with the names of each move. There is also another video on the front page of the societies home page, mentioned above.

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Warkworth appears to the only location in the Auckland region.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
gzt:
Warkworth appears to the only location in the Auckland region.

 

Yes unfortunately.

 

COVID hit us hard but also apparently Auckland has always been difficult to form a branch/s due to the length of time it takes to travel around the place.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Here is another video that explains the physical dynamics and internal structure of Taoist Tai Chi which enhances your flexibility and balance.

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

