Health and fitnessPortable electric wheelchair
SATTV

1635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#317958 1-Dec-2024 12:33
My wife uses a portable electric wheelchair when she is not in the house, in the house she uses a walking frame.


Currently we have a freedom chair https://www.freedom-chair.nz/de08-freedom-chair


We have had for about three years, it has been OK, great thing is that it splits and goes in the car in two pieces.


It has not been the most reliable, we have had them replace a battery, a few power connectors and cables, the joystick. They do have great service and i can not fault them for that.


The chair is a little low to the ground and the wheels are a little small IMO, there are lots of scrapes where the chair has bottoms out crossing the road etc., she can get stuck when going down the cut out to the road and someone needs to assist which is not ideal as you loose independence which is exactly what we need the chair for.


You have no idea how bad the footpaths are around Auckland until you look at it from a wheelchair users perspective, especially one who has poor Eyesight 


We are starting to look for an alternative and not found anything that is as practical. 


If anyone uses or has a person close to them use a portable electric wheelchair I would be interested to know what it is like and the pros and conns.


I don't want to buy a van to travel with my wife, I prefer to keep my car so something that breaks down for easily loading, and something that is supported locally is essential.


I know there is lots out there, I just am looking for personal experence.


Thanks


John


 


 




Quinny
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3315080 2-Dec-2024 11:49
Pm'd you

