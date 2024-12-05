Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitnessPortable medical alarm options
rhy7s

#318003 5-Dec-2024 14:55
My mother-in-law has recently gone into care and we were of the understanding that she would have a portable call solution but they now say they don't offer that option and it is not possible. So she only has two fixed call buttons but would not be able to reach them if she had a fall when out of reach. I'm not familiar with this sector, I see there are NZ sellers like https://www.personalmedicalalarms.co.nz/fall-detection-alarms/ all the way through to similar units on AliExpress. Obviously reliability and support would be of prime concern. Has anyone else looked into these devices already?

SATTV
  #3316290 5-Dec-2024 15:26
We have one of those in the link, it worked quite well.

 

The down side is that my wife would not wear it.

 

We no longer use it.

 

I will see what she wants to do with it and let you know.

 

John




rhy7s

  #3316291 5-Dec-2024 15:39
Thanks. Do you happen to know how much data you need on the SIM? I see there are a fair few products listed around the world using their product image, e.g. Google Lens or AliExpress

 

Edit: and the wristband

SATTV
  #3317326 5-Dec-2024 19:43
The device does not use data, it is voice only.

 

It is basically a speakerphone.

 

Press the button, it says it will dial the fist pre-programmed number, if that person answers you can talk to them, if they dont answer it will go to the second number. etc.

 

If you are in Auckland I can lend you our one for a play, if it works we can discuss something.

 

rhy7s

  #3317747 7-Dec-2024 10:59
Thanks for the offer. The retirement home has arranged a portable unit now.

