My mother-in-law has recently gone into care and we were of the understanding that she would have a portable call solution but they now say they don't offer that option and it is not possible. So she only has two fixed call buttons but would not be able to reach them if she had a fall when out of reach. I'm not familiar with this sector, I see there are NZ sellers like https://www.personalmedicalalarms.co.nz/fall-detection-alarms/ all the way through to similar units on AliExpress. Obviously reliability and support would be of prime concern. Has anyone else looked into these devices already?