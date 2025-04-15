boosacnoodle

I see in an article today Health NZ will be introducing emails to patients. Sounds good?

"To do this" [..] "We are emailing all patients to confirm that the email address we have on file for them is correct and that they are happy for us to communicate health information with them via email.".

Still sounds reasonable, right? That is until you see the absolute dumpster fire that are the verification emails:

To me, each of these sounds like a scam email (particularly that last one). Given the recent IRD two-factor changes, and this, I feel like we are almost at a point where we are conditioning people to click on the scams. Sigh...