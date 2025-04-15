boosacnoodle

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health NZ to begin emailing patients for appointments and health information
#319338 15-Apr-2025 09:35
I see in an article today Health NZ will be introducing emails to patients. Sounds good?

 

 

 

"To do this" [..] "We are emailing all patients to confirm that the email address we have on file for them is correct and that they are happy for us to communicate health information with them via email.".

 

Still sounds reasonable, right? That is until you see the absolute dumpster fire that are the verification emails:

 

To me, each of these sounds like a scam email (particularly that last one). Given the recent IRD two-factor changes, and this, I feel like we are almost at a point where we are conditioning people to click on the scams. Sigh...

 

 

  #3364158 15-Apr-2025 09:44
Most GPs appear to have moved to App based appointment and reminder models, 

 

Great to see Central Government reinventing the wheel, rather than adopting an off the shelf model for solving a problem that I bet has been solved in multiple health providers all around the world,

 
 
 
 

  #3364163 15-Apr-2025 10:06
What from address format were you expecting? 

  #3364166 15-Apr-2025 10:17
Uhhh this isn't a new thing, the Auckland DHBs have been doing this since pre-COVID. Haven't received a physical letter in years. Might be for the best too, for the last 6 months I was getting monthly e-mails along the lines of "You've been waiting X days to see the [service], you are still on the waiting list", would've been wasteful if they sent them via snail mail.

 

Also worth noting that the three Auckland DHBs and Northland have historically shared services provisioning, which is why the three DHB emails are similar format... can't remember the name of the company they have set up for that these days, was something like Health Alliance.

