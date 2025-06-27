Hi, I downloaded new Life Fitness connect application.

All it seems to do is let you set hot keys on the cardio machines, but not set intervals of inclines and speeds to change by themselves at set times.

Seems a big backward step.

I still have the old Application which still works, and the automated intervals still work on the life fitness machines as well. But if I hit share and paste it comes up this application is no longer available in your region.

Guess I’ll lose it when get new Apple phone, hopefully get couple more years though.

Having to keep eye on time and press hot keys compared to it just changing at certain time seems backwards, unless there’s a way of creating interval program on machine directly, haven’t tested that yet.