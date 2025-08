I see my physio fortnightly or monthly for trigger point massage because I have 8 crushed vertebrae, referred pain, and muscles that over compensate so they end up very sore. That treatment keeps me under control in-between the sessions. It would take around 3 years of those sessions to break even on a decent massage chair, but she's better than any $5k chair I've tried before. Plus she can customise each session to suit the different areas that are worse than others depending on the day.

Go to a physio. A chair is never going to adapt to your needs, and could make your situation worse.