I would like to verify if a family member has Influenza A.



I saw these new testing "pens" that say you can swab the inner cheek or just inside the nostril: e.g. https://www.chemistwarehouse.co.nz/buy/144468/biopen-covid-19-influenza-a-b-rsv-nasal-test-pen



This would be much nicer than the regular testing kits where you have to poke the swab halfway up through your head to take the sample. But do they work as well? I'd have imagined that the standard kits would be able to take swabs from the cheek or just inside the nostril if that was all you needed, but maybe these new tests are a newer technology or something.

Does anybody know?