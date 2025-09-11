Hi all,

Curious if there are any health insurance companies out there that cover pre-existing conditions?

A bit of context, I am shopping around after having a 41% increase to my premiums with NIB this year and have found Partners life to be substantially cheaper for the same cover.

But (without going in to too much personal details) they want to have a very broad range of exclusions due to one minor event I had years ago, basically it was very very minor and not serious at all and is also extremely common, but Partners Life have demanded a whole range of exclusions centering around that particular event. Even my insurance advisor said it was very overkill and pushed back with no luck.

So I am curious is there a company out there that would consider pre existing conditions or might even take a slightly more relaxed approach than partners life have?

Obviously I have no exclusions with NIB at the moment as the event happened during my cover with them so they can not exclude it.