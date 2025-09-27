OK - So I am now the proud owner of an Apple Watch Series 11, 46mm with a Forest Sport Loop strap. Only took 3 days to arrive from Singapore.

Had it for a week now and on the day of arrival spent 3 hours learning how to drive it and setting it up for my requirements.

INFOGRAPH Watch Face

I have 8 complications or data widgets; 4 outer ring and 4 inner dial.

I am so impressed with the technology in such a small device. I just charge it each evening before bed. So far, my average daily usage is approx 70-75%.

On my workout screen (lower left complication) I have: Water Fitness, Tai Chi, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycle. During the first 3 activities, as I have yet to go for a Cycle, my Steps and Distance are still automatically recorded as used to happen with just my iPhone in my pocket. This is very handy as leading into my Aqua-Aerobics session (Water Fitness), I power walk the 25m lap pool for a ½ to 1 Km with aqua dumbbells.

At the completion of any Water based workout, the watch automatically goes into a water ejection cycle by playing various pitched tones to vibrate all water from the speaker grill. The watch is rated for 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010, which means it is resistant to splashes, rain, swimming, and shallow diving up to 6m.

The watch does not provide direct blood pressure monitoring, but it does analyse a 30-day history of optical heart sensor data to notify me of potential hypertension. So I have activated the Blood Pressure Log notification to manually take and enter my B/P daily at a set time.

I am also using the Sleep Tracking function, which is providing some interesting data.

There is one small disappointment which Apple still has not fixed, and that is the ability to export all your health and workout data in a meaningful format. So, after further research, came across Heart Analyser. From within this app, you can create PDF reports of all your data. Heart Analyser has three Premium purchases (NZ$10.99ea), or combine them all with the Complete Premium purchase (NZ$22.99). Heart Analyser does not contain any subscriptions! It works for me. (It also comes with its own watch faces)

NOTE: It was by far the easiest to set up the watch via the Watch & Health & Fitness app's on my iPhone 13. I had to update to iOS26.0.1, which I was hanging off to do till iOS26.1.0. But no worries. In fact, I am rather liking the new iOS. However, for myself, I have activated 'Reduce Transparency' & 'Increase Contrast' in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

So, all in all, I am a happy chappy😊- As my partner said, "Better be for $809". Happy cardiac diagnosis ❤️ and birthday me 🎁.