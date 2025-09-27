Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessApple Watch for Cardiac Diagnosis
FineWine

3111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2440

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#322834 27-Sep-2025 10:42
Send private message

Just been diagnosed with early onset cardiac disease - A/V block (I'm 71). As our household is totally Apple centric, I am looking at the new iWatch Series 11 - 46mm, GPS only, jet black($809). I stopped wearing watches when I retired from nursing 7 yrs ago, just relying on my iPhone 13.

 

I do aqua aerobics twice a week. Gym twice a week and eBike approx once a week and muck around in the garden most days.

 

Recommendations please for:

 

     

  1. wristband (green or black)
  2. watch face
  3. Best 3rd party app to extract data - eg Heart Reports
  4. members thoughts on the iWatch

 

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80646 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41024

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3419212 27-Sep-2025 10:53
Send private message

You should be aware (if not yet) that those watches are certified to dected AFib (atrial fibralation) signals. They do not detect heart attacks and other conditions including congestive heart failure.

 

If this suits you then, sure.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 



FineWine

3111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2440

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3419216 27-Sep-2025 11:08
Send private message

freitasm:

 

You should be aware (if not yet) that those watches are certified to detect A-fib (atrial fibrillation) signals. They do not detect heart attacks and other conditions, including congestive heart failure.

 

If this suits you, then, sure.

(sic)

 

Yes, was am of that, even from Apple's own explanations.

 

PS: just added an extra point to my OP

 

 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

alasta
6888 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3362

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3419219 27-Sep-2025 11:17
Send private message

Apple Watches are great for the early detection of trouble signs that healthy people might have been otherwise unaware of. They are not really intended for 'diagnoses' as that still requires intervention from a health professional. As you have already identified a heart condition, you would want to get advice from your health professional as to whether there is any added value in a device like this. 

 

For your physical activity, the watch will give you some basic logging of your gym exercises and some quite detailed data about your cycling depending on what sensors you have on your bicycle. It will record general levels of activity throughout the day which should include your aqua aerobics. 

 

For bands, your main choices are the sport band (silicone) or sport loop (nylon) and it's really just personal preference. I used to use silicone but I found that after swimming it would trap an irritating layer of water between the band and my skin. I now prefer nylon as it dries out quickly, and it's easier to get a snug fit which allows better performance of the heart rate sensor. There are also stainless steal loops available but these are not waterproof so really only suitable for a night out. 



FineWine

3111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2440

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3419220 27-Sep-2025 11:26
Send private message

alasta:

 

For bands, your main choices are the sport band (silicone) or sport loop (nylon) and it's really just personal preference. I used to use silicone, but I found that after swimming it would trap an irritating layer of water between the band and my skin. I now prefer nylon as it dries out quickly, and it's easier to get a snug fit which allows better performance of the heart rate sensor.

 

Thank you for that info, very helpful.

 

I am now leaning towards the 46-mm Forest Sport Loop




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

mattwnz
20515 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4794


  #3419227 27-Sep-2025 13:26
Send private message

I have used Apple nylon straps but they don’t take long before getting dirty. I have found the silicon sports strap to be the most durable. Also have a stainless steel loop but not an original Apple one

dcsharp
24 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6

ID Verified

  #3422073 6-Oct-2025 11:40
Send private message

Thoughts:

 

My watch is great for watching heart rate, and I guess the other data with the ecg and calculated cardio fitness and recovery along with the O2 etc is nice. The trends are great to look at even in the health app. And afib could be useful.

 

But as you’ve acknowledged it’s not going to watch a lot of what you need to be keeping an eye on, but as a nurse you would know better than I. An 11 will give you hypertension warnings now. (Mines a 7, so doesn’t, as I have hypertension I log with an omron anyway) it’s good having it all in one place.

 

It will help with improving logging steps, and give standing reminders too which I have found helpful with wfh days.

 

Overall it’s a neat tool to have in the kit and if you are used to the ecosystem it should be familiar to you.

 

I just use the iOS health app so cannot vouch for anything else.

 

Bands:

 

Having tried all sorts of bands trying to avoid silicone… I ended up using a silicone band, it’s just what I found works best, easy to clean, though nylon is easy too. Keep in mind there are a ton of good quality third party bands too (and a bunch of terrible ones).

 

Face:

 

I use one of the Nike faces, it’s clean and large, and has just enough complications for what I need. Mostly it tells me the time and date, heart rate at a glance, otherwise the watch is just gathering data I use my phone to look at.
Something like one of the activity faces allow more complications.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
johno1234
3348 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2842


  #3422078 6-Oct-2025 12:08
Send private message

dcsharp:

 

Thoughts:

 

My watch is great for watching heart rate, and I guess the other data with the ecg and calculated cardio fitness and recovery along with the O2 etc is nice. The trends are great to look at even in the health app. And afib could be useful.

 

But as you’ve acknowledged it’s not going to watch a lot of what you need to be keeping an eye on, but as a nurse you would know better than I. An 11 will give you hypertension warnings now. (Mines a 7, so doesn’t, as I have hypertension I log with an omron anyway) it’s good having it all in one place.

 

It will help with improving logging steps, and give standing reminders too which I have found helpful with wfh days.

 

Overall it’s a neat tool to have in the kit and if you are used to the ecosystem it should be familiar to you.

 

I just use the iOS health app so cannot vouch for anything else.

 

Bands:

 

Having tried all sorts of bands trying to avoid silicone… I ended up using a silicone band, it’s just what I found works best, easy to clean, though nylon is easy too. Keep in mind there are a ton of good quality third party bands too (and a bunch of terrible ones).

 

Face:

 

I use one of the Nike faces, it’s clean and large, and has just enough complications for what I need. Mostly it tells me the time and date, heart rate at a glance, otherwise the watch is just gathering data I use my phone to look at.
Something like one of the activity faces allow more complications.

 

 

 

 

How do you find your Omron aligns with clinic BP readings? I have one and I seem to have reverse white coat syndrome. I get higher readings at home with the Omron?

 

 

dcsharp
24 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 6

ID Verified

  #3422088 6-Oct-2025 12:55
Send private message

That white coat syndrome is a hassle isn’t it!

 

Mine is pretty ok actually. Comes down to stress I guess, and time of day etc. My colleague gets insane bp at the doctors. And it stays raised for a while, we’ve tested him before and after visiting.

 

I’m pretty relaxed at the doctors. But my doctor gets me to sit still a couple minutes and does at least two readings. I definitely find if I have the kids yelling away in the background and I quickly sit and don’t pause before taking a reading it’s usually higher. If I take a few minutes and a couple of readings it seems to line up.

 

Maybe take the unit in with you next time. Maybe it’s time for a calibration.

 

 

alasta
6888 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3362

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3422103 6-Oct-2025 13:47
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

I have used Apple nylon straps but they don’t take long before getting dirty. 

 

 

I haven't had this problem, but it's probably because I swim at least twice a week. The OP mentioned aqua aerobics, so that would probably keep it clean.

 

One thing I have noticed with the nylon sports loop is that the colours fade a bit as they age, which might be result of chlorine or salt water exposure. 

FineWine

3111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2440

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3422212 6-Oct-2025 15:45
Send private message

OK - So I am now the proud owner of an Apple Watch Series 11, 46mm with a Forest Sport Loop strap. Only took 3 days to arrive from Singapore.

 

Had it for a week now and on the day of arrival spent 3 hours learning how to drive it and setting it up for my requirements.

 

INFOGRAPH Watch Face

 

I have 8 complications or data widgets; 4 outer ring and 4 inner dial.

 

 

I am so impressed with the technology in such a small device. I just charge it each evening before bed. So far, my average daily usage is approx 70-75%.

 

On my workout screen (lower left complication) I have: Water Fitness, Tai Chi, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycle. During the first 3 activities, as I have yet to go for a Cycle, my Steps and Distance are still automatically recorded as used to happen with just my iPhone in my pocket. This is very handy as leading into my Aqua-Aerobics session (Water Fitness), I power walk the 25m lap pool for a ½ to 1 Km with aqua dumbbells.

 

At the completion of any Water based workout, the watch automatically goes into a water ejection cycle by playing various pitched tones to vibrate all water from the speaker grill. The watch is rated for 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010, which means it is resistant to splashes, rain, swimming, and shallow diving up to 6m.

 

The watch does not provide direct blood pressure monitoring, but it does analyse a 30-day history of optical heart sensor data to notify me of potential hypertension. So I have activated the Blood Pressure Log notification to manually take and enter my B/P daily at a set time.

 

I am also using the Sleep Tracking function, which is providing some interesting data. 

 

There is one small disappointment which Apple still has not fixed, and that is the ability to export all your health and workout data in a meaningful format. So, after further research, came across Heart Analyser. From within this app, you can create PDF reports of all your data. Heart Analyser has three Premium purchases (NZ$10.99ea), or combine them all with the Complete Premium purchase (NZ$22.99). Heart Analyser does not contain any subscriptions! It works for me. (It also comes with its own watch faces)

 

NOTE: It was by far the easiest to set up the watch via the Watch & Health & Fitness app's on my iPhone 13. I had to update to iOS26.0.1, which I was hanging off to do till iOS26.1.0. But no worries. In fact, I am rather liking the new iOS. However, for myself, I have activated 'Reduce Transparency' & 'Increase Contrast' in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

 

So, all in all, I am a happy chappy😊- As my partner said, "Better be for $809". Happy cardiac diagnosis ❤️ and birthday me 🎁.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

mailmarshall
362 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 60


  #3422237 6-Oct-2025 17:28
Send private message

Thanks for sharing! 

I was initially under the impression the Series 11 / Ultra 3 did measure blood pressure but didnt see the fine print that it monitors for 30 days and then notifies.

 

Wish there was real time functionality to measure BP!

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
jen1001
277 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 102

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3422239 6-Oct-2025 17:33
Send private message

dcsharp:

 

That white coat syndrome is a hassle isn’t it!

 

Mine is pretty ok actually. Comes down to stress I guess, and time of day etc. My colleague gets insane bp at the doctors. And it stays raised for a while, we’ve tested him before and after visiting.

 

I’m pretty relaxed at the doctors. But my doctor gets me to sit still a couple minutes and does at least two readings. I definitely find if I have the kids yelling away in the background and I quickly sit and don’t pause before taking a reading it’s usually higher. If I take a few minutes and a couple of readings it seems to line up.

 

Maybe take the unit in with you next time. Maybe it’s time for a calibration.

 

 

White coat sufferer too and I hate it! Readings out of control at the hospital (have had a few specialist appts recently) but when I take my BP at home it's within the norm, albeit after a few mins rest/no distractions and a couple of tries. Going to the GP this week, I'll take my machine with me to see how different it is at the doc's. Thanks for the tip 😊

FineWine

3111 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2440

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3422246 6-Oct-2025 17:45
Send private message

jen1001:

 

dcsharp:

 

That white coat syndrome is a hassle isn’t it!

 

Mine is pretty ok actually. Comes down to stress I guess, and time of day etc. My colleague gets insane bp at the doctors. And it stays raised for a while, we’ve tested him before and after visiting.

 

I’m pretty relaxed at the doctors. But my doctor gets me to sit still a couple minutes and does at least two readings. I definitely find if I have the kids yelling away in the background and I quickly sit and don’t pause before taking a reading it’s usually higher. If I take a few minutes and a couple of readings it seems to line up.

 

Maybe take the unit in with you next time. Maybe it’s time for a calibration.

 

 

White coat sufferer too and I hate it! Readings out of control at the hospital (have had a few specialist appts recently) but when I take my BP at home it's within the norm, albeit after a few mins rest/no distractions and a couple of tries. Going to the GP this week, I'll take my machine with me to see how different it is at the doc's. Thanks for the tip 😊

 

 

I have created a B/P data entry chart in Apple Numbers, which I have been using for years, which calculates total averages after each entry. My doctor loves it as it rules out ‘white coat’ syndrome. I can also export it to MS excel if anybody wants it. 

 

PM me if anybody wants it. 




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 