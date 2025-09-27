Just been diagnosed with early onset cardiac disease - A/V block (I'm 71). As our household is totally Apple centric, I am looking at the new iWatch Series 11 - 46mm, GPS only, jet black($809). I stopped wearing watches when I retired from nursing 7 yrs ago, just relying on my iPhone 13.
I do aqua aerobics twice a week. Gym twice a week and eBike approx once a week and muck around in the garden most days.
Recommendations please for:
- wristband (green or black)
- watch face
- Best 3rd party app to extract data - eg Heart Reports
- members thoughts on the iWatch