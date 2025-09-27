I had it for a few months. Never took an injection for it. Had read that vitamin B6 was helpful and took it along with resting the hand as much as possible and wearing a wrist and hand brace, especially at night when you tend to bend your wrists most. I used the brace that has an aluminium insert. Shop around you can find them under $20. I’ve been at least 12 years free of it but know how difficult it can be. Couldn’t even lift a coat hanger. Resting it is the best. It eventually got better without other intervention. I think that steroid shot is a quick fix but it will come back again maybe worse.

Fix the cause, rest it and wear the brace.