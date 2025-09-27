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ForumsHealth and fitnessAdvice needed for Carpal Tunnel

Fog

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#322835 27-Sep-2025 14:22
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Has anyone had this complaint and had a steroid injection. If so, was it successful.? Any advice and help would be appreciated.

 

 

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Eva888
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  #3419249 27-Sep-2025 15:30
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I had it for a few months. Never took an injection for it. Had read that vitamin B6 was helpful and took it along with resting the hand as much as possible and wearing a wrist and hand brace, especially at night when you tend to bend your wrists most. I used the brace that has an aluminium insert. Shop around you can find them under $20. I’ve been at least 12 years free of it but know how difficult it can be. Couldn’t even lift  a coat hanger. Resting it is the best. It eventually got better without other intervention. I think that steroid shot is a quick fix but it will come back again maybe worse.

 

Fix the cause, rest it and wear the brace. 



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  #3419251 27-Sep-2025 15:43
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Thanks Eva. I have had it for a couple of years and wear the brace at night but it seems to have got worse lately. I suspected that the injection was only a 

 

temporary fix but wasn't aware that it could come back worse. Thats food for thought.

Batman
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  #3419256 27-Sep-2025 16:24
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if you do steroid injection make sure it's done by a radiologist under ultrasound. if not the injection might be in the wrong spot.



Fog

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  #3419257 27-Sep-2025 16:55
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Thanks. Do you speak from experience?

Eva888
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  #3419267 27-Sep-2025 17:54
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Gosh that’s a long time. Do try the B6 supplements, nothing to lose. Hard to know if they made a difference with me or not but worth a try. I took them for a while until it healed. We are all different and it may or may not work.  Feel sorry for you, it’s a horrid affliction that affects everything you do. I’ve had a few times where it felt like it was returning but I immediately keep it rested and in the splint until it calms again. Never want a repeat of it. 

 

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3603108/  

 


This website suggest the steroid route works 45% of the time

 

https://www.carpalrx.com/post/carpal-tunnel-steroid-shots

Eva888
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  #3419272 27-Sep-2025 18:13
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Also found another link regarding B6 and noted that it needs zinc to be at the right level. I’ve been short on zinc and have been ordered supplements in the past. Have also had a neuroma in the foot which is also known to require B6 so it adds up. 

 

 

 

https://www.piercechiropractic.net/blog/the-uncommon-carpal-tunnel-syndrome

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).

Fog

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  #3419326 28-Sep-2025 11:30
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Eva888:

 

Also found another link regarding B6 and noted that it needs zinc to be at the right level. I’ve been short on zinc and have been ordered supplements in the past. Have also had a neuroma in the foot which is also known to require B6 so it adds up. 

 

 

 

https://www.piercechiropractic.net/blog/the-uncommon-carpal-tunnel-syndrome

 

I appreciate your help Eva. Thanks.

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  #3419448 28-Sep-2025 13:33
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Fog:

 

Thanks. Do you speak from experience?

 

 

ultrasound if used properly will get the 0.75ml of steroid in the exact spot

 

randomly injecting 0.75ml of steroid will give you a very low chance of hitting the exact spot - worse the needle could pierce the nerve in which case the CTS will get worse. (it is possible the operators who don't use ultrasound will use a bigger volume but still no guarantees it is going anywhere near where it needs to go.)

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