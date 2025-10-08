Your prostate. Have it checked.

Since my surgeries back in 2023 I have had regular MRI and blood checks to make sure the schwannoma in my spinal cord doesn't reoccur.

In my last blood test the GP noticed a slightly over the limit PSA (associated with the prostate). Not enough to be a positive for something more serious, or to refer to a specialist, based on national guidelines for my age. But after a physical exam, she sent me anyway.

A MRI identified two lesions, both in a mid-range, so again, not conclusive one way or another about the malignancy.

The options presented were: wait another twelve months and do another MRI to identify any growth, or have a biopsy done and know results immediately.

I had a transperineal biopsy done last Monday, under GA. I have an appointment to discuss results in a couple of weeks.

My point: if you have access to medical care, do not leave this for later. Do not think this is something you can delay. Do not think you are too busy with work and this can be pushed to the side.

If you can, do it when you need to do.

I will update later with results.