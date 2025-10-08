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ForumsHealth and fitnessReminder: men, have your prostate checked
freitasm

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#322946 8-Oct-2025 18:34
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Your prostate. Have it checked.

 

Since my surgeries back in 2023 I have had regular MRI and blood checks to make sure the schwannoma in my spinal cord doesn't reoccur.

 

In my last blood test the GP noticed a slightly over the limit PSA (associated with the prostate). Not enough to be a positive for something more serious, or to refer to a specialist, based on national guidelines for my age. But after a physical exam, she sent me anyway.

 

A MRI identified two lesions, both in a mid-range, so again, not conclusive one way or another about the malignancy.

 

The options presented were: wait another twelve months and do another MRI to identify any growth, or have a biopsy done and know results immediately.

 

I had a transperineal biopsy done last Monday, under GA. I have an appointment to discuss results in a couple of weeks.

 

My point: if you have access to medical care, do not leave this for later. Do not think this is something you can delay. Do not think you are too busy with work and this can be pushed to the side.

 

If you can, do it when you need to do.

 

I will update later with results.




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kiwifidget
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  #3423227 8-Oct-2025 18:43
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The father in law had prostate cancer, so Himself gets checked every year. 

 

Best of luck with your results.




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MaxineN
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  #3423228 8-Oct-2025 18:45
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Best of luck.

 

 

 

Hopefully we can catch up next weekend as well!




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k1w1k1d
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  #3423229 8-Oct-2025 18:46
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Hope it goes well for you.

 

I had MRI two years ago for raised PSA level. Result was all clear.

 

PSA level was ok last year, but latest test was high again, so another blood test in November. Hopefully level will have dropped back down by then.



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  #3423230 8-Oct-2025 18:53
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Reminds me that I'll be 40 next year, maybe time to go to the doctor and ask for a routine checkup. 




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freitasm

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  #3423231 8-Oct-2025 18:54
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A youngster.




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Senecio
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  #3423234 8-Oct-2025 19:13
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freitasm:

 

A youngster.

 

 

do you mind sharing your age? I’ve just turned 50 and haven’t had a check up, I believe I’m well overdue.

 
 
 
 

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freitasm

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  #3423243 8-Oct-2025 19:30
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I'm 58.




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  #3423251 8-Oct-2025 20:26
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Fingers crossed for you Mauricio. Good that you got it checked.

 

A friend of mine in her 40s is going through colon cancer. It's not looking good, even after extensive surgery. It's something everyone should have checked regularly, probably from 40. Colon cancer is occurring much more frequently in younger people, according to what I've read it's due to lifestyle - poor diet and lack of exercise. Basically, eat the rainbow - plenty of vegetables, legumes, seeds, fresh extra virgin olive oil for salads and cooking (ideally within 6 months of pressing but 18 months max), some fruit particularly berries, some nuts, limit red meat. That diet is likely to help prevent many chronic conditions.

 

There are simple testing kits for colon screening, and there's a colonoscopy to check properly. A colonoscopy is slightly inconvenient because you have to eat specific light colored foods for (from memory) a week beforehand, and take a laxative the night before which was much simpler and less explosive than I expected. The procedure was under sedation for me, I don't remember a thing, no discomfort before or after. All in all when it comes around again every 5 years I will consider it routine and will not avoid it. Do at least the screening test, but the colonoscopy is the gold standard for testing.

Eva888
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  #3423257 8-Oct-2025 20:44
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Must have been a bit of a shock, hope it’s an easy path forward. There are a lot of men that live with it and don’t get surgery. Do get a second opinion before making any drastic decisions. 

 

All the very best.

 

 

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  #3423261 8-Oct-2025 20:53
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freitasm:

 

I'm 58.

 

 

Not often my jaw hits the floor reading GZ.. Damn Mauricio I always thought you were my age (or around a decade younger than that). Well played sir, well played.




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  #3423264 8-Oct-2025 21:28
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Senecio:

 

freitasm:

 

A youngster.

 

 

do you mind sharing your age? I’ve just turned 50 and haven’t had a check up, I believe I’m well overdue.

 

 

Go do it. The gathering of the old men club of which I am part of it wholeheartedly recommends. Don't wait for the health system to catch you - its not configured for prevention, only treatment once things are bad.

 

And while the push-rods are being checked get the exhaust serviced as well. My gastro, a brilliant welly specialist, was wonderful with her advice and what to look for, even while it took us 3yrs to get to the bottom of things.....




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  #3423267 8-Oct-2025 21:37
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Will be honest here, Had the bloods ordered at 40.....amognst others markers, parked it in the invoice book and forgot for a year

 

Advice, go straight after the appt with the GP and get it done...better to know the results either side of the ledger than not.




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mailmarshall
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  #3423268 8-Oct-2025 21:44
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Great post ! I was 48 when I joined the PC club - totally not the demographics or family history as surgeon said.

 

Got the surgery at 49 (last year) and its been hard yards but I am so lucky I caught my PC early. My doc ticked the PSA blood test box by mistake. My symptoms were just waking up in middle of night for a leak. 

 

18 months since operation and every PSA test is a hold breath moment but guys we are very lucky our health system can help if you can get it caught early

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  #3423272 8-Oct-2025 22:08
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Fingers crossed for you

allan
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  #3423274 8-Oct-2025 22:17
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timmmay:

 

Fingers crossed for you Mauricio. Good that you got it checked.

 

A friend of mine in her 40s is going through colon cancer. It's not looking good, even after extensive surgery. It's something everyone should have checked regularly, probably from 40. Colon cancer is occurring much more frequently in younger people, according to what I've read it's due to lifestyle - poor diet and lack of exercise. Basically, eat the rainbow - plenty of vegetables, legumes, seeds, fresh extra virgin olive oil for salads and cooking (ideally within 6 months of pressing but 18 months max), some fruit particularly berries, some nuts, limit red meat. That diet is likely to help prevent many chronic conditions.

 

There are simple testing kits for colon screening, and there's a colonoscopy to check properly. A colonoscopy is slightly inconvenient because you have to eat specific light colored foods for (from memory) a week beforehand, and take a laxative the night before which was much simpler and less explosive than I expected. The procedure was under sedation for me, I don't remember a thing, no discomfort before or after. All in all when it comes around again every 5 years I will consider it routine and will not avoid it. Do at least the screening test, but the colonoscopy is the gold standard for testing.

 

I've got a colonoscopy booked for end of the month, after a change in bowel habits. Just got the prep pack today, including instructions on diet leading up to it.

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