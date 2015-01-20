I'm in the process of buying a MAZDA MPV 2008 23S SPORT car and I want to replace the Japanese Double DIN head unit (non in-dash) with one a NZ one. I could of got the dealer to put one in for me but it was going to be the most basic unit he could find.
I need one that is not going to blow a budget of $500 and it need to support TWO parking cameras (which are pre-existing) located in rear tail and one in left door passenger door.
I've found this product but I'm not sure if it going to fit my requirements.
http://www.soundtech.co.nz/domain-car-audio-dm-dv5462nvb-6-2-digital-touch-screen-dvd-rmvb-cd-mp3-usb-sd-player-with-navigation-bluetooth
What do you recommend?