Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Replacing the Double DIN Japanese Stereo
jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


#161804 20-Jan-2015 14:32
I'm in the process of buying a MAZDA MPV 2008 23S SPORT car and I want to replace the Japanese Double DIN head unit (non in-dash) with one a NZ one. I could of got the dealer to put one in for me but it was going to be the most basic unit he could find.

I need one that is not going to blow a budget of $500 and it need to support TWO parking cameras (which are pre-existing) located in rear tail and one in left door passenger door.

I've found this product but I'm not sure if it going to fit my requirements.

http://www.soundtech.co.nz/domain-car-audio-dm-dv5462nvb-6-2-digital-touch-screen-dvd-rmvb-cd-mp3-usb-sd-player-with-navigation-bluetooth


What do you recommend?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
heylinb4nz
656 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1218337 20-Jan-2015 14:48
Other than name brand 2DIN DVD units or factory units most aftermarket ones if seen installed into cars (Domain, ForYou, Lanzar etc) have all been faulty \ broken after 3-4 years regular use.

How important are rear parking camera's ? vs music ?.

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1218351 20-Jan-2015 15:00
heylinb4nz: Other than name brand 2DIN DVD units or factory units most aftermarket ones if seen installed into cars (Domain, ForYou, Lanzar etc) have all been faulty \ broken after 3-4 years regular use.

How important are rear parking camera's ? vs music ?.



My wife will be driving the car 90% of the time and parallel parking is not her strongest driving skill. Our current car she munted the alloy wheels within the first two weeks of owning it.

So reversing cameras are important.

ajobbins
Awesome
5050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1218361 20-Jan-2015 15:20
If you can hold out a bit, wait for one of the android ones on aliexpress to come out with Android 5 and Android Auto and/or Car Play. THey should fit your budget OK and will be reasonably future proof and usable. As long as the camera's are analogue inputs you should be able to make that work.

Do you want feeds from both to appear on the screen when the car is in reverse, or selectable from the screen?




jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1218398 20-Jan-2015 15:55
Do you want feeds from both to appear on the screen when the car is in reverse, or selectable from the screen?


The new car had a Picture-in-Picture display. So when you touched the smaller thumbnail video source that will toggle between the two video sources. The wife liked that feature.

Any idea how long we would have to wait for Android 5? Could a unit that had Android 4.2.2 for example be easily upgraded to version 5.0?

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1219754 22-Jan-2015 08:54
Quick Update. Change our minds on the car, getting a different year of the same model. It still has two cameras but you can now toggle between the two video sources via a push button integrated into the dash. So as far as I can tell, my requirements are now simpler. 

At the moment I'm looking at the JVC KX-V20BT (cheapest) and JVC KW-V60BT.

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1236416 12-Feb-2015 11:46
After much deliberation speaking to a few car audio experts (and cowboys), it turns out I need to get two of these Mazda Original Part (MOP) Camera Control Units so that the new head unit is able to interface with the integrated cameras on the car.

I've only found one supplier in Japan who sell these items who are unable to deliver to NZ. 

Would this kind of thing able to buy from a wreckers yard or is this a longshot?


This photo comes from another website.

trig42
5357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #1236418 12-Feb-2015 11:51
Why do you need two of them?
That unit looks like it takes the input from two cameras, and outputs it on one cable.

Edit: and, wouldn't the car already have one? You say there is a button on the dash that toggles cameras, it must connect to something?



wellygary
6649 posts

Uber Geek


  #1236419 12-Feb-2015 11:53
trig42: Why do you need two of them?
That unit looks like it takes the input from two cameras, and outputs it on one cable.

 


The Japanses writing under the Mazda logo just says, "Dengen unit" or "power source unit"

 

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1236423 12-Feb-2015 11:55
trig42: Why do you need two of them?
That unit looks like it takes the input from two cameras, and outputs it on one cable.


It's a switch which indicates which camera is connected. The Left camera has a slightly different 'something'. That's why when you go an speak to the cowboys audio installers they are unable to get the left camera working.

The car already has a 3rd party Clarion 'black-box' which is compatible with the native Mazda cameras.

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1236440 12-Feb-2015 12:05
wellygary:
trig42: Why do you need two of them?
That unit looks like it takes the input from two cameras, and outputs it on one cable.

The Japanses writing under the Mazda logo just says, "Dengen" or "power source"


I'm guessing it's some sort of power inducer and possibly a voltage selector. 

nitrotech
1285 posts

Uber Geek


  #1236496 12-Feb-2015 12:48
I have the same car and changing the stereo and keeping the camera's working was all too hard - I just put in a band expander instead.

It's 'great' listening to the Japanese music that's been recorded to the hard drive - god knows which button to press to delete it.

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1237175 13-Feb-2015 12:03
Quick Update: I found out this morning that I can purchase the required modules from Mazda Japan via Mazda NZ supply channels for $95 inc. GST, but it will take about 3 week for delivery.

Despite this it's still cheaper than buy two new NZ cameras at $250 each.

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1237176 13-Feb-2015 12:04
nitrotech: I have the same car and changing the stereo and keeping the camera's working was all too hard - I just put in a band expander instead.

It's 'great' listening to the Japanese music that's been recorded to the hard drive - god knows which button to press to delete it.


Is your car stereo a Calrion MAX670?

dolsen
1392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1237180 13-Feb-2015 12:15
nitrotech: I have the same car and changing the stereo and keeping the camera's working was all too hard - I just put in a band expander instead.

It's 'great' listening to the Japanese music that's been recorded to the hard drive - god knows which button to press to delete it.


Google translate app is great for working that out. Take a photo of the screen and swipe to translate the text.

lxsw20
2900 posts

Uber Geek


  #1237209 13-Feb-2015 12:47
Not likley to strike any PAL/NTSC incompatibility? 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
