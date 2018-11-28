Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Rivian - announcing all-electric ute and a 7-seater SUV
Linuxluver

#243140 28-Nov-2018 14:55
Out of nowhere comes "Rivian".

They have announced a ute and an 7-seater SUV.

The specs are amazing, with battery up to 180kWh and torque up to 1400nM.

The company is based in the US and the UK, so there is hope for a RHD version.

Check it out. This is the sort of vehicle that will push the major automakers to offer electric utes and SUVs, something they are not lifting a finger to do at the moment....as they abandon the sedan market to Tesla and others.

The gaps are filling in. This is the sort of vehicle that will really push the pace of change from fossil fuels to EV. Not a moment too soon judging by the UN alarm bells last week we have barely a decade left to have any hope of avoiding serious climate disaster. 

 




SpartanVXL
  #2136016 28-Nov-2018 15:10
Blimey, about time.

 

 

Is it just me or the distance between front and back wheels massive? Looks like it'd drive like a minibus. I understand why though, gotta have room for a 180kWh battery.

Gilco2
#2136024 28-Nov-2018 15:18
the front looks like a cross between the Ford Flex and the Edsel.  Maybe an omen and got the way of the Edsel perhaps.  I hope they succeed but not sure if the market is ready for a ute like that yet 

maoriboy
  #2136028 28-Nov-2018 15:21
Damn that's an ugly front end. Why could they not design something that would appeal to the SUV/Ute buyers of the world. 







gzt

gzt
  #2136031 28-Nov-2018 15:25
SpartanVXL: Is it just me or the distance between front and back wheels massive? Looks like it'd drive like a minibus. I understand why though, gotta have room for a 180kWh battery.

Don't know. In general USA market ute = small truck.

MikeB4
  #2136035 28-Nov-2018 15:29
maoriboy:

 

Damn that's an ugly front end. Why could they not design something that would appeal to the SUV/Ute buyers of the world. 

 

 

 

 

That is what I was thinking, why are EVs with the exception of the Jaguar, McLaren and BMW such butt ugly monsters. It's as if they really don't want to sell them.

tdgeek
  #2136036 28-Nov-2018 15:31
MikeB4:

 

maoriboy:

 

Damn that's an ugly front end. Why could they not design something that would appeal to the SUV/Ute buyers of the world. 

 

 

 

 

That is what I was thinking, why are EVs with the exception of the Jaguar, McLaren and BMW such butt ugly monsters. It's as if they really don't want to sell them.

 

 

Yep, its JUST a car, we don't need a 2018 car with a 2046 styling. Make it a normal car with a sweet EV inside

davidcole
  #2136040 28-Nov-2018 15:35
maoriboy:

 

Damn that's an ugly front end. Why could they not design something that would appeal to the SUV/Ute buyers of the world. 

 

 

A front not even a mother would love.   It looks like a fridge with wheels.




MikeB4
  #2136042 28-Nov-2018 15:37
It is like they got their design cues from Nissan, Lego and a camera on a cellphone.

wellygary
  #2136043 28-Nov-2018 15:38
But , promised delivery dates of "late 2020" and "2021", with prices starting at 70K USD, so its a 100K NZD ute..... can't see many being sold...

MikeB4
  #2136060 28-Nov-2018 15:45
wellygary:

 

But , promised delivery dates of "late 2020" and "2021", with prices starting at 70K USD, so its a 100K NZD ute..... can't see many being sold...

 

 

Some might sell but the heaviest load it will carry in the back will be the tonneau cover. I can't imagine tradies buying it at that amout of scratch.

MrAmerica
  #2136068 28-Nov-2018 15:51
I would jump at an EV Ute that would perform much the same as my V6 Amarok. This is great news. Price would need to come down about 20% to be in the same ball park though.

At least with that front end you wouldnt need bull bars as you would be hoping to smash it into something as soon as you left the sales yard and improve the look.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2136080 28-Nov-2018 16:09
Has anyone seen the iNEXT thread? The front end of that beast is also enough to make you want to drive into a wall. Maybe designers just can't figure out what to do with vehicles that don't require a radiator grill.

 

 




jonathan18
  #2136086 28-Nov-2018 16:14
Rikkitic:

 

Has anyone seen the iNEXT thread? The front end of that beast is also enough to make you want to drive into a wall. Maybe designers just can't figure out what to do with vehicles that don't require a radiator grill.

 

 

I was about to post the same - totally agree that front end is fugly; not sure which one's worse, the BMW or Rivian above. The thread is at https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=243141 for those who haven't seen it.

gzt

gzt
  #2136090 28-Nov-2018 16:16
jonathan18:

Rikkitic:


Has anyone seen the iNEXT thread? The front end of that beast is also enough to make you want to drive into a wall. Maybe designers just can't figure out what to do with vehicles that don't require a radiator grill.



I was about to post the same - totally agree that front end is fugly; not sure which one's worse, the BMW or Rivian above. The thread is at https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=243141 for those who haven't seen it.


Bmw Next is a concept car. Concept car syndrome.

networkn
  #2136093 28-Nov-2018 16:20
Now if they can go ahead and make a decent 3 series or A4 series wagon with good performance and range for a price that isn't 1/4 of a house, then we will see a further pickup in adoption rates.

 

 

