Out of nowhere comes "Rivian".



They have announced a ute and an 7-seater SUV.



The specs are amazing, with battery up to 180kWh and torque up to 1400nM.



The company is based in the US and the UK, so there is hope for a RHD version.



Check it out. This is the sort of vehicle that will push the major automakers to offer electric utes and SUVs, something they are not lifting a finger to do at the moment....as they abandon the sedan market to Tesla and others.



The gaps are filling in. This is the sort of vehicle that will really push the pace of change from fossil fuels to EV. Not a moment too soon judging by the UN alarm bells last week we have barely a decade left to have any hope of avoiding serious climate disaster.



