Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Santa Fe owners - a few questions
wratterus

1500 posts

Uber Geek


#272877 22-Jul-2020 08:58
Send private message

Hi all, we're looking at changing from a ute + car to one SUV, and after narrowing things down to either a Pajero, Prado or Santa Fe, we're rather liking the look of the Sante Fe.

 

Looking at a 2014 - 2018 Sante Fe Elite Diesel, right now a low km example is a little out of the price range, but not by much. We could just sneak a higher KM one (around 150,000) in the current price range for example. 

 

Just after anyone's thoughts on them - any DPF issues? Unusual servicing costs? Would buying a slightly higher km one be a silly option?

 

From all the looking I've done, reviews/comments are almost totally positive, which to be honest is unusual these days. 

 

Keen to hear anyone's thoughts or other recommendations. Thanks!

Create new topic
cshwone
898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2526883 22-Jul-2020 09:12
Send private message

I would add the Kia Sorento to your list.

 

http://www.nzautocar.co.nz/car-reviews-app/kia-sorento-long-term-review-report-three

 

From the same stable as the Santa Fe.  I run a Sportage, the Sorento's little brother, and it's the most reliable and practical car I have ever owned

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
BlueShift
1632 posts

Uber Geek


  #2526907 22-Jul-2020 10:03
Send private message

I have the Santa Fe's little brother - the 2011 IX35 diesel elite. I recommend it, we've done a lot of kms in it and its been nothing but reliable. It drives well, tows without a problem, plenty of room for tall & wide people. Its done over 200,000 kms now and apart from regular servicing, we haven't had to do anything. The only thing I can find to niggle about it is the lack of Bluetooth in the stereo, but you're looking at newer models, so that's probably not an issue.

Loismustdye
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2526917 22-Jul-2020 10:29
Send private message

We purchased my parents low km 2015 elite last year, love it.

 

One nitpick though is for the rear set of sets and access, would be far more user friendly if the middle row lifted up from the bottom rear of the seat as well to lift completely oput of the way to get in.

 

As someone mentined have a look at a Sorrento, come out of the same factory as Hyundai and ?might be slightly bigger inside.

 

My parents replaced with a new ssyangyong RExton for the added towing power, which if I was in the market for a new vehicle this would be my choice, very well spec'd for the price and has the aforementioned liftaway middle seats.

 

But yeah, the santé fe is a great car, we've got the elite spec model with full leather rardy rar, and certainly recommend it.



JimmyC
712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2527092 22-Jul-2020 13:37
Send private message

Toyota Highlander? It's not a diesel but another super reliable 7 seat SUV. Had ours 6 years, 130k, not a single issue. 

wratterus

1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2527097 22-Jul-2020 13:45
Send private message

Did consider the highlander, lot of car for the money, but not a big fan of the petrol V6. What sort of economy do you get in yours?

JimmyC
712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2527156 22-Jul-2020 14:08
Send private message

wratterus:

 

Did consider the highlander, lot of car for the money, but not a big fan of the petrol V6. What sort of economy do you get in yours?

 

 

Average 9.6L / 100k's the last 4000k's according to the onboard comp. I drive it more like a limo to get those figures, knowing that if I drive it like a sports car I'll be in for some pain at the pump for sure. The later models with 8 speed AT are better still. 

Grunta47
89 posts

Master Geek


  #2527570 23-Jul-2020 08:54
Send private message

The makeup of your 3 vehicles are interesting, as you have 2 4x4's and one SUV.

 

I haven't owned a Pajero, but people I know who have really liked them.

 

Prado was great....a big manly vehicle.....but a bit clunky on the road and expensive to run/maintain. In the top 3 of my favorite vehicles.

 

Have a Sante Fe at the moment and really like it. Its just that bit smaller than a Highlander or CX9, so its easier around town/parking. Relatively cheap to run but maintenance is a bit higher ($450-500 per 10k/km).

 

I dont think you should rule out the Highlander though. It would be fairly close to my favorite car. Unfortunately it got crashed into (written off), borrowed a Corolla for a few months and that swayed me to the smaller Santa Fe.

 

Running costs are much the same for Santa Fe and Highlander. I did a comparison (2018) with a number of vehicles and the Highlander was only $150 more per year once kms, maintenance and RUC's accounted for. With the price increase in RUCs the Santa Fe is now more expensive to run yearly, but not by much so wouldn't worry too much about it.

 

Good luck, always fun buying a new toy :-)



wratterus

1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2527573 23-Jul-2020 09:06
Send private message

Thanks Grunta, yes we were originally looking at a 'proper' 4WD, which I still like the idea of, but thinking about the number of times it will actually get used properly, vs the wife having to drive it around town & park it etc has swayed us toward a smaller SUV. 

Sounds like we had better have a proper look at a Highlander though. 

 

Thanks everyone, this is exactly the sort of info we're after. 

wratterus

1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699107 28-Apr-2021 09:41
Send private message

Update to this thread - we bought a 2016 Santa Fe DMII Limited Diesel. Only had it a week or so but so far absolutely love it. The trim/spec level on the limited is pretty outstanding. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 