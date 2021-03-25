Poor little digger.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
I suspect that its there in case they want to excavate the bulous bow ( to have a look) as it is well into the edge of the canal...
But from what people are saying it looks like this boat is going nowhere fast and I suspect it will have to be unloaded, either partially or fully to get it off but its capacity is north of 20K TEU, so that's a BIG job... ( esp given it would have to be done with mobile cranes...
That's a wheel loader, not an excavator/digger.
Before we get too pedantic about the type of vehicle involved, the title is reference to a children's story about a little yellow digger that got stuck. The workers sent in a bigger digger to get it out, which then too got stuck. Then a bigger digger was sent in, and so on.
thank you
Ge0rge: The midday news just said that the ship was re-floated and the canal was open again, although I can't actually find any evidence of this.
Wrong: Current position as of now from Vesselfinder.com
If pressed it could probably excavate a new canal around the side of the existing one.
Photo on Twitter yesterday did appear to show a fairly standard yellow excavator working near the bow.
I wonder if there will be a new follow up book
https://schoolessentials.co.nz/Product/333266/LITTLE-YELLOW-DIGGSAVES-WHALE
BlueOwl:Bahaha damn there goes the trolling us parents could have had
Fantastic book, along with Wonky Donky.
And don't forget "C is for Cthulhu", "Goodnight Azathoth", and "The Very Hungry Zombie", books that every child should be exposed to.
neb: If pressed it could probably excavate a new canal around the side of the existing one.
No problem; they can probably get it there on a container ship via the Su-- wait... Crap...
They only need to get it to the Mediterranean, then it can make its own canal.
I'm assuming that it's not as simple as a dozen tugs pulling it backward from behind?