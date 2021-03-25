Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I think we are going to need a bigger digger.
JaseNZ

#284010 25-Mar-2021 11:59
Poor little digger.


https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/africa/124650549/the-little-digger-thats-trying-to-move-a-giant-container-ship-stuck-in-egypts-suez-canal


 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Fred99
  #2680311 25-Mar-2021 12:18
wellygary
  #2680312 25-Mar-2021 12:22
I suspect that its there in case they want to excavate the bulous bow  ( to have a look) as it is well  into the edge of the canal...

 

But from what people are saying it looks like this boat is going nowhere fast and I suspect it will have to be  unloaded, either partially or fully to get it off  but its capacity is north of 20K TEU, so that's a BIG job... ( esp given it would have to be done with mobile cranes...

 

 

 

 

 

Ge0rge
  #2680317 25-Mar-2021 12:29
The midday news just said that the ship was re-floated and the canal was open again, although I can't actually find any evidence of this.

k1w1k1d
  #2680324 25-Mar-2021 12:43
That's a wheel loader, not an excavator/digger.

BlueOwl
  #2680330 25-Mar-2021 12:50
Before we get too pedantic about the type of vehicle involved, the title is reference to a children's story about a little yellow digger that got stuck. The workers sent in a bigger digger to get it out, which then too got stuck. Then a bigger digger was sent in, and so on.

 

 

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2680333 25-Mar-2021 12:52
BlueOwl:

 

Before we get too pedantic about the type of vehicle involved, the title is reference to a children's story about a little yellow digger that got stuck. The workers sent in a bigger digger to get it out, which then too got stuck. Then a bigger digger was sent in, and so on.

 

 

 

 

 

 

thank you




msukiwi
  #2680334 25-Mar-2021 12:53
Ge0rge: The midday news just said that the ship was re-floated and the canal was open again, although I can't actually find any evidence of this.

 

Wrong: Current position as of now from Vesselfinder.com

 

afe66
  #2680335 25-Mar-2021 12:53
Marine traffic website has speed 0.1 knots 35mimutes ago but look like still perpendicular to canal. Surrpunds by tugs

neb

neb
  #2680341 25-Mar-2021 12:58
Will this do? 12-ton in foreground for scale:

 

 

 

 

If pressed it could probably excavate a new canal around the side of the existing one.

Varkk
  #2680343 25-Mar-2021 12:58
Photo on Twitter yesterday did appear to show a fairly standard yellow excavator working near the bow.

 

I wonder if there will be a new follow up book

 

https://schoolessentials.co.nz/Product/333266/LITTLE-YELLOW-DIGGSAVES-WHALE

 

 

MadEngineer
  #2680352 25-Mar-2021 13:08
BlueOwl:

Before we get too pedantic about the type of vehicle involved, the title is reference to a children's story about a little yellow digger that got stuck. The workers sent in a bigger digger to get it out, which then too got stuck. Then a bigger digger was sent in, and so on.


 


 

Bahaha damn there goes the trolling us parents could have had

Fantastic book, along with Wonky Donky.




neb

neb
  #2680354 25-Mar-2021 13:13
MadEngineer: Bahaha damn there goes the trolling us parents could have had

Fantastic book, along with Wonky Donky.

 

 

And don't forget "C is for Cthulhu", "Goodnight Azathoth", and "The Very Hungry Zombie", books that every child should be exposed to.

SaltyNZ
  #2680357 25-Mar-2021 13:14
neb: If pressed it could probably excavate a new canal around the side of the existing one.

 

 

 

No problem; they can probably get it there on a container ship via the Su-- wait... Crap...




neb

neb
  #2680362 25-Mar-2021 13:19
SaltyNZ:

neb: If pressed it could probably excavate a new canal around the side of the existing one.

 

 

 

No problem; they can probably get it there on a container ship via the Su-- wait... Crap...

 

 

They only need to get it to the Mediterranean, then it can make its own canal.

networkn
  #2680366 25-Mar-2021 13:25
I'm assuming that it's not as simple as a dozen tugs pulling it backward from behind?

