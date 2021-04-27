Hi all,
I have been following electric cars for a while, and have been reading the "General" Leaf thread on and off for a while. Now I have an opportunity to buy a 2013 Leaf S from a dealer, but have some reservations and hoped for some advise. I took it for a few test drives over the long weekend, including to Sylvia park (to charge it) and to Greenlane (to fast charge it). I don't drive to work - this is will be a run about car, but the ONLY car. I live in Auckland.
* Is 8 bars too low to consider buying? I charged it at Sylvia Park and it got up to 90KM range. But when I charged it at Greenlane fast charger, even though it got to 100% charge the range stuck at 75, what gives? Is that a problem?
* 87,000km. Does that matter on a Leaf? I know of the Scottish(?) Leaf taxi that has supposedly done 300,000km
* I am struggling to find details on trim level. Its an S, so that 2 airbags, right???, It does fast and normal chargers, a reversing camera, heated seats and the dash is in Japanese, but this can be changed, correct?
* Anything else I should look for? I have read about the 12v battery problem, but how do I check that? I don't have Leaf Spy.
* The charging cable has the 'brick' part wrapped in bubble wrap (I have NOT used this), why????? Its cable-tied at both ends like its waterproof - I guess the previous owner charged it outdoors? Is this safe???
Many thank to all :-)