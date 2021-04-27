In short, it is only worth it if its really cheap.

8 Bars puts your car in the 5th percentile for poor battery health. Price should reflect this. (note data is nearly a year old, so it might not be this bad based on current data):

https://flipthefleet.org/resources/benchmark-your-leaf-before-buying/

8 bars indicates (roughly) a 60% to 66.25% State of health (SOH) battery. (you should verify this via leafspy as the bars lag actual health by weeks sometimes) - Also want to check that the pack isn't massively out of balance due to a week cell or two.

equates to a 78km to 86km range (in good conditions). Calculate this number by 130 times SOH... Don't trust the km's displayed on the screen - this is refereed to as the "guess o meter", and is regarded as not being very accurate.

If you charge to 80% (easier on the battery), and keep a 20km reserve, 78km turns into 62.4km....

I would expect the battery to continue to decay at 5 percentage points a year. Ensure that you will still have enough range for your needs even with the SOH say 15 or 20 percentage points below what it is now (if you plan to keep the car for 3 - 4 years).

Basically ignore the mileage on the car. SOH is the key parameter for buying leaf's.

As per the other Nissan leaf post, when SOH gets down around or below 45%, there is increased risk in a cell failing an needing replacement even if the pack is well balanced.

Also note that Low SOH leaf's fast charge quite slowly so not ideal for an application that will see a lot of fast charging.

If the car is very cheap, and you are going to do big km's in it (say 45km each way to work, charging at both ends), then it is an amazing deal. Basically treat the car as a disposable, and run up enough fuel / maintenance savings in the next 4 years to pay it completly off...

However if you can get a 2014+ (excl the nz new cars) you should, the batteries have a different chemistry which only decays about 3% points a year, rather than 5%. Extends the vehicle's useful lifespan quite a few years...

To add to confusion, that leaf guide posted (and may trade me adverts) incorrectly refer to. Correct is as per wikipida:

Gen1: ZEO (pre refresh. Big plastic thing in boot, electronic parking brake, High spec level: LED headlights, lots of airbags etc) AZE0 (post refresh. Larger boot, foot parking break, Highly variable spec, avaibable on 24kWh & 30kWh)

Gen2: ZE1 (Current shape. 40kWh & 62kWh available)



"S" spec 2013 means you are looking at a AZE0. Lowest spec. Notably omits a heat pump (uses resistance heating instead, using 3x the power), and "B" mode (engages stronger regenerative breaking when lifting off the accelerator - Still has this regen ability, but gets blended when using the foot break). One positive thing is it has a DIN standard head unit without climate integration, meaning you can swap the head unit if you want.

ex-japan in the AZE0 chassies code, side airbags appear to have been a fairly rare option. Basically unrelated to spec. If you want side airbags you will need to find a car that has them, and the do command a significant price premium.