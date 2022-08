Common fault but the CCC in my E87 130i has just started the tedious reboot loop. Apparently due to insufficient cooling the BGA chip needs to be reflowed.

Has anyone had this repair carried out here? or can recommend someone that is good with chip reflowing that might be able to help?

As these units are coded to the car I'd rather have mine repaired than try to get a secondhand unit that a. might soon have the same issue and b. would require additional coding to the vehicle.