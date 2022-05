Basically searching around lots of prices is the best bet.

I quite like apex. They tell you the exact model and year range of each vehicle, so you know what you are getting. None of this "or similar" stuff...

Also have used Ace, Jucy, Omega and had good experience's.

In general the top teir rental companies (Hertz, budget, Avis etc) generally only work out if you have a corporate discount code, and you are willing to either carry their insurance excess or have other insurance to cover that (i used to use domestic travel insurance).

Should note that the rental car industry is a bit messed up at the moment. I think a lot of them Sold down (or stopped acquiring) cars when the pandemic hit, and recent high used car prices may have encouraged them to sell more. Some have closed down some sites too. Recent re-opening to Aussie seems to put a little pressure on them. queenstown was pritty much sold out of rental cars last summer holidays

If you want cheap, a swift from jucy at $38/day for the dates I picked seems ok if you are willing to pick it up from the airport.

You could also consider peer to peer car rentals like my car your rental