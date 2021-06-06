I'm developing a bit of a bad habit of driving around on a leaking tyre to the point I've killed the sidewall on a couple, so thought it could be well worth investing in a set of tyre pressure monitors.
But I don't want to spend heaps on them - does anyone have any experience and advice they can offer on these? For example, what's the battery life on the sensor units? How are phone app-based systems vs a set using a dedicated receiver unit? Does using such an app have much impact on battery life?
Also, any specific recommendations for affordable sets?
I see Mighty Ape is selling an app-based TPMS for $110 (Certa, so clearly a Kogan product - they currently have them for $200).
They also have one of the ones with a solar-powered receiver unit for $49.
Any advice or thoughts appreciated.