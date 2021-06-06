I'm a big fan of TPMS. I'd say go for it.

They're certainly not foolproof, but they've saved us - the wife and kids - from trouble several times.

It's not mandatory here in Canada, but since it became a US FMVSS requirement in 2007 it's been rare to find a vehicle without them fitted.

Our oldest vehicle is the kid's 2012 Jeep, it still has the factory original tyre pressure monitors in 4 road wheels (not the spare), still functional after 10 years.

A month ago my 16 year old daughter came out from her job at a supermarket and called me because of the chime and flashing light. Sure enough one front tyre was nearly flat, and wouldn't have lasted the drive home.

We kept the sensor but next time we change the tyres we'll replace them all - the batteries must be close to done. It's a basic idiot light system (can't read individual pressures) which might be why they've lasted so long.

My ute has factory TPMS for it's 6 wheels, and the trailer an aftermarket unit to monitor it's 4 wheels, with a repeater and in-cab monitor.

The aftermarket senders, externally mounted on the valve stems - appear to have a much shorter battery life - of a couple of years - but the batteries are replaceable.



I've had three occasions where the TPMS has worked as intended and a few false alarms.

The three genuine alarms were on the dually wheels, two inside tyres and one outer, none actually looked flat but the inside ones had slow leak punctures, the outer a leaking valve. Caught before there was a problem.



Before pressure monitors were a thing sometimes the first you'd know of a flat tire while driving on freeway would be a thwacking noise and vibration or passing car honking and pointing.. then the joy of finding a delaminating tyre had damaged a fender, twisted the exhaust out of shape and bent a brake line before spitting lumps of tread out at cars behind you.

The false alarms have all been on the ute's 'factory' system, so back to manually checking the tyre pressures and driving around with a chime and light on the dash until fixed.

Also the inner rear's (duallys) run on a different frequency, so can't be included in front/rear tyre rotation which is annoying. Not a problem you'll have.

OTOH in 2017 one of our imported utes in NZ failed it's WOF because the TPMS light was on.

The rule they explained was 'if it's factory fitted - it must be working'..

It then took 4 weeks to import the correct TPMS units, fit and learn them before we could get the WOF completed...