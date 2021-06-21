Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Apollo 13 Real-Time Mission Experience
#288333 21-Jun-2021 19:59
So came across this today.

 

Any of you that might be like minded might like this or have already seen it. Either way what an awesome put together page of the the mission.

 

PS. Don't go skipping ahead to the explosion hahahah

 

https://apolloinrealtime.org/13/




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

  #2732277 21-Jun-2021 20:12
Another interesting one is https://twitter.com/apollo_50th , which is a twitter account that has been live tweeting the Apollo missions as they happen, but exactly 50 years on. I've been following it since 2019, with the Apollo XI mission, and it's now leading up to the Apollo XV mission. The tweets are currently daily news items or press releases, but when a mission is on, it tweets all the communications between Mission Control and the craft in real time. Mildly compelling! 

  #2734004 24-Jun-2021 20:35
I found this very compelling. And it’s amazing how was lifted into the Ron Howard movie word for word




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

