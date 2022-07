Batman: they have a lot of chargers i presume? we have one here a couple there ... imagine the easter holiday migration ... even if your car has the range to get to the motel - the motel has charger?

Have I missed something or have you recently got an EV and encountered the charging network?

ChargeNet have chargers in almost every town/city across NZ. They're also rolling out a few new chargers every week. I've travelled around the country during public holiday periods and I have yet to find myself having to wait for someone else at a charger. I'm not saying it doesn't happen but it's not overly common.

As for motels/hotels having chargers, many do. When I'm booking accomodation I usually book one with a charger.