Technofreak

Which vehicles?

I think different types of vehicles / transport will have different solutions

For the "family car" the future is IMO definitely BEV, and I think this also applies to light & medium commercial road vehicles too.

For long-haul & heavy haulage, I think the jury is still out: batteries, LH2 fuel cell and sustainable biodiesel are all in play.

Then there's the question of what kind of road surfaces they will run on.

No more hotmix bitumen or the "spray" part of a spray-and-chips surface



I think rail will be a mixture of mains electric and LH2 fuel cell, with some niche battery usage

There are other sectors where sustainable bio-fuels appear to be the only viable alternative: long-haul commercial and military aviation; anywhere that an outboard motor is the right answer; some sorts of agricultural and construction machinery; and military & coastguard ships come to mind.

If there are no available bio-fuels that are both ecologically and economically sustainable, these industry sectors would have to be radically reshaped or disappear

Long-haul commercial shipping is interesting. Currently these ships often use Furnace Fuel Oil (FFO), which is pretty much thin tar sometimes even with heaters in the fuel tanks to keep it liquid. I suspect LH2 fuel cells are probably the long, long-term future, but they're still building these FFO-fueled vessels right now and those will have an expected life of at least 30 years.