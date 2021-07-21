Technofreak

Will the vehicles of the future be Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), or an EV using a fuel cell or ICE burning a clean fuel or some thing else altogether?
To get started on the discussion here's an interesting article about hydrogen ICE's and why it may be the fuel of the future for some vehicles.
https://youtu.be/19Q7nAYjAJY
While this thread is in the Transport (cars, bikes and boats) section my intention was to be able to discuss the energy source for any form of vehicle, be that car, truck, aircraft, ship, train, scooter etc, not just limited to one variant e.g. the private motor car.