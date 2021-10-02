Hi all,

I have only ever owned old cars (pre 200's) and have just bought a 2007 Nissan Dualis, its a very nice vehicle and I hope to be able to get familiar with it some time soon (having a 10 week old in the house means I have had time to drive it home and thats it).

I managed to snap a couple of pics of a couple of things before coming to work today thinking someone on here might be tell me what they are or can be used for.

1 - There is a button with a picture of a person sitting with an arrow going over his head, I have no idea what it does.

2 - The center console storage compartment has some sort of data port with a cord plugged into it, the other end of the cord has what looks to be a USB 3.0 micro. Any idea of what this is for and what I could do with it? The vehicle does have an inbuilt screen, maybe I could plug m S9 in with an adaptor and have some sort of co-functionality between the car and phone?

3 - The vehicle is fitted with what looks to be the factory radio, this also doubles as some sort of control for the screen mounted in the dash above it, I know I could take the radio out and replace with a head unit from NZ which would be better suited to work here in NZ (and have buttons in English), but if possible I don't really want to loose the fact the the vehicle screen and radio work together, even though the screen doubles as a touch screen it would be cool if there was a radio that also worked with the screen. The screen seems to have a lot of options built in but its all in Japanese. Is there some sort of system that could replace the radio and re-program or re-install the software on the in-built screen? Or am I better to get the radio replaced, and (if possible) have some new software loaded to the vehicle screen? Perhaps that is what that cord is for?