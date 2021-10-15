I have a 2004 Camry 2.4G and love her to bits. But she developed a sudden problem of coolant loss. Initially there was steam coming from behind the intake manifold. I used a product called T-seal. The steam stopped, but the coolant loss continues. There is no water in the engine oil. There is gas bubbling up in the radiator. Could this be something else other than a blown head gasket?

What I don't understand is the fact that there is no water in the engine oil. Does this mean that the gasket leak is between the exhaust port and the coolant channel? Where is the water disappearing to?