Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)On-demand public transport trial in Tawa
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73518 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290138 23-Oct-2021 08:48
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

Tawa Community Board Chair Robyn Parkinson has applauded Metlink’s announcement of a new on-demand public transport trial in the Tawa area.

 

Ms Parkinson says the Community Board has been in discussions with Metlink and Greater Wellington Regional Council over the past year in a bid to introduce public transport to the eastern and western edges of Tawa – and the on-demand trial “is a really good start”. 

 

She says large areas of Tawa are not currently served by bus routes for a range of reasons including street layouts which make it difficult to establish economically-viable routes. “We have an excellent commuter rail service that runs through the centre of town – but it’s a long walk up the western and eastern hills of Tawa. Grenada North at present lacks any public transport.”

 

Ms Parkinson says the trial, which starts early next year, will give people an alternative to walking or driving. “Obviously it’s in all of our interests to reduce the need for people to commute by car.”

 

On-demand public transport uses technology similar to ride-hailing, using an app to receive bookings, take payments and schedule pickup and drop-offs. 

 

Metlink says that in addition to better connections to rail services, it’ll also give passengers better access to key social and retail destinations in Tawa and Porirua. The trial will use wheelchair-accessible vehicles allowing people with limited mobility a cost-effective option for local travel.  

 

The trial will be made possible through Metlink’s partnership with international technology platform Via and existing bus operator Mana Coach Services.  

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.

gzt

gzt
13315 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2799777 23-Oct-2021 09:44
Send private message

Nice. Services like this have been needed for years and a long time coming. I wonder if this will be aligned to a few time slots and routes with the intention to increase discovery and availability for additional passengers.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06

SOUNDBOKS Go Review
Posted 24-Apr-2022 17:29

EPOS Adapt 260 Review
Posted 4-Apr-2022 18:30

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G
Posted 31-Mar-2022 18:00

Dyson Introduces Air-Purifying and Headphones All-in-One
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:15

Technics EAH-A800 ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:10

New Zealand Smartphone Market Drops in 2021
Posted 30-Mar-2022 18:00

The Warehouse Group Joins TechCollect NZ
Posted 28-Mar-2022 19:01

Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:57

Huawei Releases WATCH GT 3
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:49

Huawei Introduces WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:37

EPOS EXPAND 40 Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:32

Jabra Elite 4 Active Review
Posted 23-Mar-2022 17:39

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Review
Posted 4-Mar-2022 17:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 