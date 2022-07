According to the User Manual you can buy replacement chargers from SCA. Just go to the nearest SCA shop.

There's a link to the manual on the page you linked.

The manual also says any SCA branded battery charger will work. Just needs the correct connector.



One of theses will do the job. https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/sca-sca-12v-2.5-amp-3-stage-battery-charger/577071.html

In fact I'd say any 12 volt battery charger connected to the charging terminals will work. Just a matter of having a suitable connector. Connecting to the jump start leads may work too but I suspect the reverse polarity protection will prevent this method from working.