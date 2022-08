Dingbatt: The best way to get Wellington moving would be to move as many Government ministries as possible out of the city and disperse them around the country. If the pandemic has shown anything it is that they don’t all need to be in Wellington. Probably be done for less than $6B.

This was called "Regional Development" in the 1970s.

It led to Government Printing Office in Masterton (since sold off), the Motor Vehicle Registration Centre in Palmerston North (still there I think) and the Wanganui* Computer Centre (also sold off). IRD had regional offices which did all the real work in their various regions. I'm sure there were other projects as well.

It brought high-paying technical and managerial jobs to talent-rich but job-poor provincial centres. It was pure politics and loathed by the Public Service Mandarins in Wellington. It was also unpopular with Public Service middle management as it might mean they had to go and live in the sticks for a while as they climbed the management greasy pole.

As soon as the "more Market!", "Private Sector good, Public Sector bad" philosophy took hold, these ventures were doomed because they were seen as relics of a failed political system.

It won't happen again now unless there's a revolution in political thought.

NZ doesn't have a single Public Service with a State Services Commissioner at the top of the tree any more, it has several dozen independent agencies each with their own Chief Executive with the State Services Commissioner really being only one of them with some extra powers. Any attempt by a Minister or by Cabinet to tell a Chief Executive that he or she must move a major chunk of their operation somewhere outside Wellington would be regarded as an intolerable intrusion of politicians into "Operational Matters"

* Yes, it's spelled "Whanganui" now which is much more correct, but that was then.

Poor ignorant Pākehā got confused because Whanganui Māori don't say the "wh", they say "w"

Correct pronunciation is "wanganui", not "fanganui", Correct spelling is "Whanganui", not "Wanganui"