Honda Vezel Hybrid Japanese to English Dash Conversion - finalized.
#290298 1-Nov-2021 20:31
Honda Vezel Hybrid Japanese to English Dash Conversion - just finalized. Video to follow.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

  #2835388 19-Dec-2021 11:25
Finally got time to upload the video. This one is for the 2014+ Vezel with CTBA.

 

The 2016+ Version with LKAS is coming next.

 

 

 

Honda Vezel Hybrid RU3 2014+ w CTBA Dash Conversion to English

 




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

  #2835531 19-Dec-2021 14:13
I took one of these for a test drive a few years ago, the electronic motor gave it a little boost out of the corners, but seems the Vezel was made for the Indian market with very few spare parts available in NZ.

Do you know if you can find a replacement battery in NZ now? Honda NZ seemed to not to able to help as they never brought the hybrid HRV model to NZ.

Good on you for doing the conversion btw!

  #2835548 19-Dec-2021 15:32
insane: I took one of these for a test drive a few years ago, the electronic motor gave it a little boost out of the corners, but seems the Vezel was made for the Indian market with very few spare parts available in NZ.

Do you know if you can find a replacement battery in NZ now? Honda NZ seemed to not to able to help as they never brought the hybrid HRV model to NZ.

Good on you for doing the conversion btw!



These are JDM 2014+ models dealers have started to bring to NZ, a lot of them here already.
As for the batteries - too early to investigate as nobody ever asked yet.
In general, hybrid batteries are easier to source, transport and repair vs EV batteries.
If somebody is concerned about Honda hybrid, suggest go for Toyota Sienta Hybrid - 7 seater, or Auris Hybrid or Harrier Hybrid
Toyota hybrid batteries are the most common, easy to source, interchangeable between many models and I have developed conversion solutions to English for all of the above.... plus for other popular Toyota hybrids: Vitz, Axio, Fielder, Crown, Aqua 2012-2021 inclusive...




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

