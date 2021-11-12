Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm not sure but I believe that's it possible to get the required servicing done on a new car done outside the dealership and still meet warranty requirements - is this correct?

 

I ask because I've dealt with my local garage for years and would prefer to give them my business rather than do a three hour return trip to the nearest dealership  and then pay significantly more than what my garage would charge.  

 

Any drawbacks of not going to a dealership for servicing?  Would my garage have to use genuine manufacturer's parts (i.e. oil/air filters etc) or would aftermarket parts be OK? Someone told me that any vehicle software updates would not be able to bo done outside the dealership - guess that might be true.

 

Any comments or tips appreciated,  especially by those that don't use a dealership for servicing.

TLDR:  It's not worth it.  

 

 

 

Been through this discussion.  

 

Yes you can use another garage. BUT (and it's a big but) that garage must adhere to the service requirements for that vehicle as set by the manufacturer.  This means doing exactly what the manufacturer specs say needs doing, and using the exact parts specified by the manufacturer, including lubricant specifications.    In the event of an issue the dealership will be the one to handle it, and you will have to provide evidence proving that the manufacturer specifications and recommended service procedures were followed. 

 

Bottom line...you are leaving yourself wide open in the case of a claim. At least for a time consuming and convoluted argument, at worst to have the claim rejected.  

 

IMO it's far easier and you have more surety using the dealership.  There can be no arguments then unless you refuse to get work done that they recommend (in which case they will likely get you to sign a waver). 

 

If you have invested good money in a vehicle, my recommendation in to stick to the dealer until the warranty is over.  

 

I take it you didn't get a service plan with the vehicle as part of the deal.  




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Cars are becoming more and more like computers. IMO we need a right to repair legislation so anyone has access to schematics to repair things, and parts need to be readily available to third parties. The problem is that local garages may only be able to do certain things and not have access to genuine parts and consumables. We had major problem with a car with electrical problems and even at third party auto-electrician couldn't fix them as it was computer related. It had to go back to the dealer to get the problems sorted out and the cost was just too much. It was the last europeon car I would ever buy. 

tims:

 

I'm not sure but I believe that's it possible to get the required servicing done on a new car done outside the dealership and still meet warranty requirements - is this correct?

 

I ask because I've dealt with my local garage for years and would prefer to give them my business rather than do a three hour return trip to the nearest dealership  and then pay significantly more than what my garage would charge.  

 

Any drawbacks of not going to a dealership for servicing?  Would my garage have to use genuine manufacturer's parts (i.e. oil/air filters etc) or would aftermarket parts be OK? Someone told me that any vehicle software updates would not be able to bo done outside the dealership - guess that might be true.

 

Any comments or tips appreciated,  especially by those that don't use a dealership for servicing.

 

 

the dealership will follow *manufacturer schedule, recommendation and specification to a T.

 

if you want warranty without hassle, you might have a hard time proving these things if you do it elsewhere.

 

the other way to do it is find out every thing they need to check per maintenance schedule and get your local garage to report that they have done those at the required interval, then you could be ok.

 

sure when it is out of warranty you can do what you want, it's your car.

 

 

 

*not saying it's good or bad, it's just what the car doctor prescribes. some people just ignore it thinking it's excessive, on the other hand i think it's misleading somewhat. my cars have something called "lifetime fluids" - manufacturer says never need to be serviced for the life of the car. of course when the gearbox seizes that's end of the life of the car.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



mattwnz:

 

Cars are becoming more and more like computers. IMO we need a right to repair legislation so anyone has access to schematics to repair things, and parts need to be readily available to third parties. The problem is that local garages may only be able to do certain things and not have access to genuine parts and consumables. We had major problem with a car with electrical problems and even at third party auto-electrician couldn't fix them as it was computer related. It had to go back to the dealer to get the problems sorted out and the cost was just too much. It was the last europeon car I would ever buy. 

 

 

can you tell me what car model so i can add to my list?

 

FIL once had a ford fiesta and the engine would randomly cut power. for 3 years the dealer could not diagnose anything. they just reset the fault code and asked him to take the car back! I then read the code, googled and asked him to change the mass airflow sensor and the problem went away. some mechanics are completely useless.

 

have a toyota and took it in for something unrelated and they told me my engine was about to blow up, kept it for 2 weeks and couldn't tell me what the issue was, then i told them the answer (because their ex-chief foreman had diagnosed that other issue prior) and they won't believe me so i told them to give me my car back. that was 3 years ago.

 

another friend had a dealer that when they fix his car another problem would appear very close to where they had did work. we are pretty sure those follow up faults are caused by them. so he sold the car and bought another brand. (another friend also has same brand car in the same town and same problem at the same dealership - fix one issue and another issue in close proximity would crop up!)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

mattwnz:

Cars are becoming more and more like computers. IMO we need a right to repair legislation so anyone has access to schematics to repair things, and parts need to be readily available to third parties. The problem is that local garages may only be able to do certain things and not have access to genuine parts and consumables. We had major problem with a car with electrical problems and even at third party auto-electrician couldn't fix them as it was computer related. It had to go back to the dealer to get the problems sorted out and the cost was just too much. It was the last europeon car I would ever buy. 


Legislation you are talking about is in place in USA. For example any garage can buy and install official firmware upgrade for certain Japanese manufacturer (do not want to specifically advertise them).
As for the official dealership in NZ, some have capped $250 annual service to keep the extended 5 year warranty.

I have slightly another issue with that, though. Next one is due and fall under level 3 rule of mandatory sanitizing the car. And I told official dealer to piss of as I absolutely will not allow them to swipe my leather interior with nasty chemicals. Now in discussion to postpone it to level 2 when they are not obligated to do that.
Cannot but mention that the same official dealership do NOT provide protective cover for my leather steering wheel or leather seats so it is a high risk of negligent mechanic to touch those with their oily hands. So I have to cover everything myself to somehow protect it. Point being - do not expect officials to do the job the right way...




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

I have experience with new Nissan and Mitsubishi
If you have a Mitsi, don't. You'll lose your extended warranty (past 3 years) and they make it very hard to claim within 3 years.
My understanding with Nissan is it's fine, but again makes it difficult when needing to claim.





I'd say the three hour return isn't that bad. Sure it will wind up being the whole day. But it's only going to be once a year. Unless you're like me and 30,000-40,000kms per year!

