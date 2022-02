jonathan18:



@dt: What should it cost? And are you assuming application via a valet service provides a decent mix of quality application at a decent price?



We’re wanting to get a Model Y when they finally are released here, so this is also something I’ve been thinking about.

We had ours done at the dealerships they did a really great job - it's been a few years now and can't remember what we paid but I think it was in the ball park of $300 - $400

Our cars still look amazing and they don't get anywhere near as dirty as cars we've owned without the coating on them.. and when you do have to clean them there is much less effort and they're back to looking brand new

I think it can come down to the quality of the ceramic coatings and the skill of the people that are applying it to get the best result

the BMW dealer swore he couldn't go any lower on it for us as they had to get a specialist in to apply it for them

We liked it enough that when we got the missus a new car we had VW apply the coating to her car as well and it came out just as good