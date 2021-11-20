Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair
Conversion of Auris Hybrid cluster was the most challenging and complex among all previous hybrids.
Not to mention there were only 2 clusters available in Japan so I had to grab both of them - one with Toyota Safety Sense and one without it. Those with are also identifiable as having LDA - Lane Departure Assist System.
As of today I have the biggest collection of hybrid instrument clusters in New Zealand.
On that note - pm me if you are looking for a particular cluster (aka Dash, Speedometer) chances are - I might have one.
Finally found time to make a brief video:
Toyota Auris Hybrid Instrument Cluster (Dash) Japanese to English Conversion
