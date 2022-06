In Auckland I have Official Consult Tool (Dealership level scanner) and can apply upgrades to Nissan cars, program various blocks and program keys (even if all lost) Leaf included. I can reprogram LBC and VCM, including turning 24kWh into 30kwh version. Also can reprogram 40kwh LBC when cells are replaced. I do have official brake upgrade file, but I never ever offered it to anyone, nor ever applied it.

Simple 2 reasons are:

1) Brakes are complex system and has to be diagnosed from various points of view, mechanical, brake fluid, calibration, etc

2) There is simple (user performed) procedure to fix grabby brake effect. No tools needed. Google it. It had been discussed on FB and successfully applied by NZ Leaf Owners without the need to do any firmware upgrade.



FYI: The official upgrade had been issued for sub zero temperatures in places like Canada and USA, can be officially purchased by any mechanic, but IMO it is not applicable to NZ climate.

P.S. Some ppl in South Island saw it as a business opportunity perhaps applicable for short winter months in places like Dunedin and Invercargill, but for the rest of NZ it is nothing but a rip off.





