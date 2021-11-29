Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Trademe car insurance?
russelo

310 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290703 29-Nov-2021 11:53
Send private message

I'm looking for an insurance for a car and found Trademe Car Insurance to be the cheapest.

 

What are your experiences claiming from Trademe Insurance?

 

Anything I should be concerned of?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
boosacnoodle
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2821025 29-Nov-2021 12:54
Send private message

It's Tower but with a slightly different policy.

OldGeek
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821602 30-Nov-2021 12:54
Send private message

The look-and-feel of the web pages are identical - just the logos (Tower vs Trademe) change.  I had Tower car insurance at one point.  When I changed cars I looked at Tower vs Trademe - same policy conditions but Trademe cheaper so took it.  I changed my other car from Tower to Trademe when renewal came up.  Its is a decision I have never regretted.

 

The claims process for Trademe is good with timely settlement on both claims so far.  It is easy to use the panelbeater of your choice.  So I would recommend




-- 

OldGeek.

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2821605 30-Nov-2021 12:56
Send private message

Also switched to TradeMe when my tower renewal was going to be more expensive, have had to claim Windscreen cover 3 times now, had no questions asked and claims sorted quickly. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer



Wheelbarrow01
1207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2822174 30-Nov-2021 23:27
Send private message

My personal opinion is that Trademe Insurance and Tower Insurance are one and the same. The reason I believe this is because I have one car policy with Trademe and another car policy with Tower.

 

I called Tower last year to make a claim on my VW and when I gave them my name and ID information, they said "Ok so you are calling about your Ford Focus?". I had to point out that my Focus was not insured with Tower and they were like "oh yea, sorry about that". The phone agent couldn't possibly have known I owned a Focus unless they could see both policies listed on the screen in front of them.

 

Having said that, when I was shopping around for quotes, the VW was cheaper to insure with Tower, but the Focus was cheaper to insure with Trademe. So whatever algorithm they use, Trademe is not always cheaper than Tower, and vice versa.

 

[EDIT: Just to add that my claim through Tower was handled and resolved quickly and easily, and I used the panelbeater of my choice. I imagine a claim through Trademe would be handled in the exact same manner based on my anecdote above]

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 