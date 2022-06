I do have for sale Nissan Connect 2017 head units QY82xx In English with NZ Timezone. Plug and play into 2012-2015 Leaf. (You have QY72xx)

I do not need QY72xx unit back.

FYI: Some people are re-programmng Nissan Connect QY82xx units with modified system, extracted from ZE1 (40kWh) Leaf QY86xx which does have Android Auto and Apple Carplay. That mod effectively kills the charge timer functionality. Also, boot loaders in 82xx and 86xx are different as well as the hardware, hence stability of the system is questionable and there were reported glitches by people in AUS and NZ. I see no point in that mod as charge timers are more important.





