5 star yesterday, 0 star today. guess the car ...
Batman

27698 posts

#291863 9-Dec-2021 12:25
https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/renault-zoe-given-zero-stars-euro-ncap-safety-tests

 

"The Zoe previously held a five-star Euro NCAP rating but was entered into the tests following a substantial facelift last year"




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

RobDickinson
1299 posts

  #2829433 9-Dec-2021 12:44
Yes it had 5 stars in 2013, the tests have moved on from there, not only has the Zoe not improved they have removed some protection from the side air bags. 

 

1 star for the Dacia is bad tho.

insane
2987 posts

  #2829544 9-Dec-2021 15:27
I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.

Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?

-

I'm glad the Zoe has been called out in this configuration. There's really no excuse to be comprising on safety to meet a price point.

1101
3017 posts

  #2829552 9-Dec-2021 15:42
How does that relate to REAL WORLD crashes .
Car vs car of differing size . Or car vs truck .
If you survive , then bleed to death from leg injuries did those extra stars help ?

 

a small 5-star car is still going to have deaths after a head on collision on NZ inter city roads .

 

would you rather be in a 5-star micro or a  large 3-star SUV . Id pick the large SUV .



Batman

27698 posts

  #2829563 9-Dec-2021 16:09
1101:

 

would you rather be in a 5-star micro or a  large 3-star SUV . Id pick the large SUV .

 

 

that's true,

 

or a 0 star 3 tonne truck :)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

RobDickinson
1299 posts

  #2829567 9-Dec-2021 16:26
insane: I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.

Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?

 

 

 

We already have ACC levies on petrol and rego.

 

 

 

Active safety features will mean cars crash less (ABS, Collison avoidance etc) 

 

 

 

I guess the ACC part covers costs to insurance for harm to passengers etc?

 

 

 

The clean car discount needs 3 star safety at a minimum afik. 

scuwp
3565 posts

  #2829579 9-Dec-2021 17:14
insane: I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.

Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?

-

I'm glad the Zoe has been called out in this configuration. There's really no excuse to be comprising on safety to meet a price point.

 

 

 

We did on rego fees, for about 4 - 5 years.  It didn't work, was hard to administer, and was dumped as a complete waste of time as it had no demonstrable impact on influencing buyer choices, and it penalized the poor and favored the rich. 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

RUKI
1342 posts

  #2829587 9-Dec-2021 17:34
If one really concern about safety - just go for Toyota with Safety Sense. LDA, PKSB, Parking Sonars. Those are all parts of the collision preventive system..
Especially when people are getting older and their reaction may become slower.
Some people are looking for the car with 5 airbags but unaware of pre-collision systems.
CTBA, LKAS systems in Honda are another example.
When shopping for a car - see if there is camera/radar in the upper middle part of the windshield and small circles all around the car body - on the bumpers and all sides.
In many models those features are optional, choose one with those extras.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 



jonherries
1229 posts

  #2829637 9-Dec-2021 21:17
Batmobile?

RobDickinson
1299 posts

  #2829781 10-Dec-2021 08:59
The best crash is no crash...

Wheelbarrow01
1208 posts

  #2829809 10-Dec-2021 09:49
insane: I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.

Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?

 

I don't drive on the footpath, therefore if a pedestrian hits my car, it will be their fault so they should pay the fee - not me.

 

Of course I'm being outragously facetious but you get the idea - why should the owner of a classic or older car pay a higher registration fee on the small off-chance that someone someday might walk out in front of their car?

 

Where would any such registration premium go? How would that improve safety for that pedestrian who does walk out in front of my car? Would the ambulance arrive quicker than normal? 

 

"Hi 111, a pedestrian just walked in front of my 1988 Hilux and they've been hit and injured".

 

"No problem sir, because you pay the old unsafe car premium, we've upgraded your victim to a Status One automatically and we've up-sized the ambulance to a rescue helicopter - which will be there any minute!"

MikeAqua
6773 posts

  #2829826 10-Dec-2021 10:22
Wheelbarrow01:

 

I don't drive on the footpath, therefore if a pedestrian hits my car, it will be their fault so they should pay the fee - not me.

 

Of course I'm being outragously facetious but you get the idea - why should the owner of a classic or older car pay a higher registration fee on the small off-chance that someone someday might walk out in front of their car?

 

Where would any such registration premium go? How would that improve safety for that pedestrian who does walk out in front of my car? Would the ambulance arrive quicker than normal? 

 

 

Despite not driving on the footpath, you may still hit a pedestrian through a mistake on your part.

 

Setting that aside we have ACC under which risk is socialised and vehicle risk is assessed and reflected in the ACC levy in the licensing fees.  Driver performance is not assessed because driver is not always owner.  Assuming people pay for their own fuel/RUC there is some risk adjustment for distance driven by individual drivers (assuming risk per km is constant regardless of distance driven).

 

Interesting concept though.  There could be annual ACC fees for licensed drivers.  These would increase for drivers convicted of driving offences.  Such a policy would be seen as regressive if particular groups in society are most often caught offending.  Could be a bit of an enforcement nightmare too.




Mike

Batman

27698 posts

  #2829859 10-Dec-2021 11:34
jonherries: Batmobile?


Batmobile has no stars, it when it got crash tested, the testing facility imploded.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

MikeAqua
6773 posts

  #2829863 10-Dec-2021 11:47
Batman:
jonherries: Batmobile?


Batmobile has no stars, it when it got crash tested, the testing facility imploded.

 

Holy smoke.




Mike

RUKI
1342 posts

  #2829969 10-Dec-2021 14:03
@Wheelbarrow01
Re: pedestrian in front of you car on the road situation....
Latest Toyota Safety Sense pre-collision system equipped with Pedestrian Recognition would apply brakes in that situation.
Also Camera system would keep images (only available to be extracted by Toyota), plus SRS system would have recorded telematics before impact and during impact (speed, seat belts status, accelerator status, brakes status, etc).
Plus if you have your own camcorder installed (best to be dual lens, also recording your (driver) reaction and behavior) - you'd have your own evidence of events unfolded.
Some people may intentionally jump in front of your vehicle (few known scams) and you would need evidence to cover you. As well as comprehensive insurance to cover legal costs.
P.S. some registration fees are nothing in comparison with what one may face in legal fees if they hit a person with their vehicle. The safety ranking of the car wouldn't matter much. Existence of unambiguous evidence would make a difference....




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

ilovemusic
1404 posts

  #2831772 13-Dec-2021 21:03
Renault geniuses at work.

 

😆

 

Things will only get more hilarious as part of the Stellantis party.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

