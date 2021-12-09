https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/renault-zoe-given-zero-stars-euro-ncap-safety-tests
"The Zoe previously held a five-star Euro NCAP rating but was entered into the tests following a substantial facelift last year"
Yes it had 5 stars in 2013, the tests have moved on from there, not only has the Zoe not improved they have removed some protection from the side air bags.
1 star for the Dacia is bad tho.
How does that relate to REAL WORLD crashes .
Car vs car of differing size . Or car vs truck .
If you survive , then bleed to death from leg injuries did those extra stars help ?
a small 5-star car is still going to have deaths after a head on collision on NZ inter city roads .
would you rather be in a 5-star micro or a large 3-star SUV . Id pick the large SUV .
1101:
would you rather be in a 5-star micro or a large 3-star SUV . Id pick the large SUV .
that's true,
or a 0 star 3 tonne truck :)
insane: I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.
Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?
We already have ACC levies on petrol and rego.
Active safety features will mean cars crash less (ABS, Collison avoidance etc)
I guess the ACC part covers costs to insurance for harm to passengers etc?
The clean car discount needs 3 star safety at a minimum afik.
-
I'm glad the Zoe has been called out in this configuration. There's really no excuse to be comprising on safety to meet a price point.
We did on rego fees, for about 4 - 5 years. It didn't work, was hard to administer, and was dumped as a complete waste of time as it had no demonstrable impact on influencing buyer choices, and it penalized the poor and favored the rich.
The best crash is no crash...
I don't drive on the footpath, therefore if a pedestrian hits my car, it will be their fault so they should pay the fee - not me.
Of course I'm being outragously facetious but you get the idea - why should the owner of a classic or older car pay a higher registration fee on the small off-chance that someone someday might walk out in front of their car?
Where would any such registration premium go? How would that improve safety for that pedestrian who does walk out in front of my car? Would the ambulance arrive quicker than normal?
"Hi 111, a pedestrian just walked in front of my 1988 Hilux and they've been hit and injured".
"No problem sir, because you pay the old unsafe car premium, we've upgraded your victim to a Status One automatically and we've up-sized the ambulance to a rescue helicopter - which will be there any minute!"
Wheelbarrow01:
I don't drive on the footpath, therefore if a pedestrian hits my car, it will be their fault so they should pay the fee - not me.
Of course I'm being outragously facetious but you get the idea - why should the owner of a classic or older car pay a higher registration fee on the small off-chance that someone someday might walk out in front of their car?
Where would any such registration premium go? How would that improve safety for that pedestrian who does walk out in front of my car? Would the ambulance arrive quicker than normal?
Despite not driving on the footpath, you may still hit a pedestrian through a mistake on your part.
Setting that aside we have ACC under which risk is socialised and vehicle risk is assessed and reflected in the ACC levy in the licensing fees. Driver performance is not assessed because driver is not always owner. Assuming people pay for their own fuel/RUC there is some risk adjustment for distance driven by individual drivers (assuming risk per km is constant regardless of distance driven).
Interesting concept though. There could be annual ACC fees for licensed drivers. These would increase for drivers convicted of driving offences. Such a policy would be seen as regressive if particular groups in society are most often caught offending. Could be a bit of an enforcement nightmare too.
jonherries: Batmobile?
Batman:jonherries: Batmobile?
Batmobile has no stars, it when it got crash tested, the testing facility imploded.
Holy smoke.
Renault geniuses at work.
😆
Things will only get more hilarious as part of the Stellantis party.