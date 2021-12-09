insane: I wonder if we'll ever see higher registration fees for poor pedestrian and safety system scores, or major impacts to insurance premiums for the driver/passenger results.



Or are there already insurance discounts for safe cars?





I don't drive on the footpath, therefore if a pedestrian hits my car, it will be their fault so they should pay the fee - not me.

Of course I'm being outragously facetious but you get the idea - why should the owner of a classic or older car pay a higher registration fee on the small off-chance that someone someday might walk out in front of their car?

Where would any such registration premium go? How would that improve safety for that pedestrian who does walk out in front of my car? Would the ambulance arrive quicker than normal?

"Hi 111, a pedestrian just walked in front of my 1988 Hilux and they've been hit and injured".

"No problem sir, because you pay the old unsafe car premium, we've upgraded your victim to a Status One automatically and we've up-sized the ambulance to a rescue helicopter - which will be there any minute!"